Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk Donates $2.5 Million to Children With Special Needs and Education

The Skechers Foundation announced that the organization has donated a record-breaking $2.5 million to children with special needs and education through funds raised at its latest Skechers+Pier+to+Pier+Friendship+Walk, an annual event that has raised close to $18 million to date for children. Supported by Presenting Sponsor Kinecta Federal Credit Union and more than 100 companies, the donations were distributed by Skechers executives to Foundation donation recipients, at Skechers’ retail store in Manhattan Beach, California on Thursday, March 3.

The Skechers Foundation reached a new annual donation record, presenting $2.5 million in checks to support children with special needs and education. Pictured are Skechers President Michael Greenberg, Yossi Mintz, Founder of the Friendship Foundation, and Robin Curren, Executive Director of the Skechers Foundation along with members of the Friendship Foundation and representatives from Presenting Sponsor Kinecta Federal Credit Union. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are a passionate organization who thrives to support children with special needs, public education and many more important causes,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers and co-founder of the Walk. “Our Friendship Walk has grown into one of the largest of its kind in the country, thanks to our presenting sponsor Kinecta Federal Credit Union and so many caring, generous individuals and corporations who stand with us to make a meaningful impact in the lives of so many. I am beyond grateful for the support of everyone involved.”

The Foundation presented $713,000 to the non-profit organization Friendship Foundation for children with special needs and their families, as well as more than $1.47 million in checks to six education foundations—contributions that help support critical staffing and educational programs such as music, foreign language, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs; distance learning support and education intervention; and counseling and mental health support.

“Our children with special needs are thriving at the Friendship Foundation, thanks to the Walk’s incredible support,” said Yossi Mintz, the organization’s co-founder. “Through donations, the event has had a direct impact—growing our clubs, events and in-person and online activities. Together with the Los Angeles region’s future Friendship Foundation campus for young adults with special needs, we’re transforming how our children will see the world and each other.”

In addition to breaking new donation records for children with special needs and public schools, the Skechers Foundation’s national scholarship program awarded more than $280,000—a new record for high school seniors. By year’s end, the organization will have donated $982,000 to talented and economically disadvantaged students to attend colleges across the country.

“As a financial institution, we understand how life-changing donations can be, especially to those in underserved communities,” added Keith Sultemeier, president and chief executive officer of Kinecta. “This event has a direct impact on more than 50,000 students’ academic and professional futures. It’s an event that we’re incredibly proud to support, and we look forward to helping even more children this fall as the Pier to Pier Friendship Walk’s presenting sponsor for the second year in a row.”

Historically California’s largest event for children with special needs and education, the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk has grown to gather more than 16,000 annual registrants at the Manhattan Beach Pier every October in celebration of children. Celebrity supporters over the years have included guests and emcees such as Jimmy Kimmel, Brooke Burke, Denise Austin and NBC4 investigative reporter Lolita Lopez; athletic icons Sugar Ray Leonard, Tony Romo, Howie Long, Matt Kuchar, Brooke Henderson and baseball legend Tommy Lasorda; and numerous YouTubers, Nickelodeon and Disney network stars.

The Skechers Foundation’s college scholarship program offers scholarships to high school seniors based on financial need and achievements in academics, athletics and leadership. Administered by Scholarship America®, the application at www.SkechersFriendshipWalk.com will be available to all high school seniors in the United States in spring 2022.

The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk thanks its Presenting Sponsor Kinecta Federal Credit Union as well as more than 100 other companies who have supported thousands of children, including The CET Foundation, McCarthy Construction, Steel Sports, Moose Toys, Ross Dress for Less, Petco Foundation, Vertra, Dakine, Bank of America, The MBS Group, KCI General Contractors, United Legwear & Apparel, Rare Beauty, Simplehuman, TJX Companies, Academy Sports, Continental Development, Chevron, Marshalls and WSS.

About Skechers Foundation

The Skechers Foundation was established to provide families around the world with the necessities and skills to succeed in life. In addition to organizing the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk, the Skechers Foundation funds tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that provide education and job training, shoes, clothing, fitness and nutrition guidance to communities in need.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc. ( NYSE:SKX, Financial), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 180 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 4,306 Company and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

