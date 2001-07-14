Ventures Endurance & Warner Bros. Consumer Products Announce DC Super Hero Run Series at Participating Six Flags Theme Parks

Ventures+Endurance, part of Gannett's USA+TODAY+NETWORK+Ventures, in partnership with Warner+Bros.+Consumer+Products and DC announced the first in-person DC+Super+Hero+Run+series. The multi-city, 5k event kicks off June 12, in St Louis, MO, with DC Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman races.

Ventures Endurance virtually launched the DC Wonder Woman Run in June 2020 under an official licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. The series has now expanded to include additional virtual and in-person races based on popular DC Comics and Warner Bros. characters. This year will mark the first in-person event for the series.

The 2022 DC Super Hero Run series welcomes runners to eight participating Six Flags Theme Parks across the nation. The following theme parks will be participating: Six Flags St. Louis (Eureka, MO), Six Flags Great America (Chicago), Six Flags America (Washington, DC), Six Flags New England (Agawam, MA), Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (San Francisco), Six Flags Over Texas (Dallas), Six Flags Over Georgia (Atlanta) and Six Flags Fiesta Texas (San Antonio). Each race traverses a 5k route on the grounds of the park. Following the race, participants are invited to a celebration with live music, photo opportunities, refreshments, and other fun activities. The series will also offer a virtual “Run at Home” option for runners outside of those locations.

“After two years of operating in a virtual format, we look forward to welcoming communities across the country to our first live event,” said Kaitlyn Greenleaf, Vice President, USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures Endurance. “We’re excited to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to provide participants with an unforgettable racing experience.”

Online registration for the 2022 DC Super Hero Run series is open to runners of all ages. Upon registration, live and virtual participants will receive an exclusive collection of Wonder Woman, Superman or Batman branded gear including a DC Super Hero-themed short sleeve shirt, personalized bib, wrist cuffs, and finisher's medal. Additionally, participants will receive a special discount on single-day admission tickets to the participating Six Flags parks, valid on Saturday and Sunday of race weekends.

For the second year, St.+Jude+Children%26rsquo%3Bs+Research+Hospital%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E is the official charity of USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures Event series. To date, these events have raised more than $1 million in donations. Participants who register for an event can make a direct+donation to St. Jude or provide a post-race donation. All donations received will support St. Jude in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

For more information on the DC Super Hero Run and to register, please visit dcsuperherorun.com.

