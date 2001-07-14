Transphorm at APEC 2022: One Core Platform, Crossing the Power Spectrum

Transphorm%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—announced today that its APEC+2022 showcase will highlight the company’s continued leadership in high voltage GaN power conversion. A Silver Partner, Transphorm will host in-production products from customers representing a broad range of markets. The company’s engineering experts will also present several technological innovations driving both the usability and adoption of GaN forward industry wide. Attendees can visit Transphorm at Booth 825 during the event on March 20 – 24.

One Core Platform, Crossing the Power Spectrum

Transphorm’s complete product portfolio currently includes 650 V and 900 V devices in JEDEC and AEC-Q101 forms and various packages. The portfolio’s technological advantages are largely driven by the company’s vertical integration. Uncommon in the GaN semiconductor industry, this operation model allows Transphorm to control its devices’ design, epitaxial wafer (starting material), and manufacturing process.

As a result, Transphorm today supports the largest range of power conversion requirements (45 W to 10+ kW) across the widest range of power applications: power adapters, datacenter and gaming PSUs, crypto mining rigs, electric vehicle converters, inverters for renewables, broad industrial systems, aerospace and defense systems, and others. Examples of these cross-industry products will be on site during the show.

Additionally, Transphorm partners with leading technology companies offering complementary capabilities to fast-track development of GaN power systems. These partnerships remove barriers to adoption, simplifying the design in of Transphorm’s GaN FETs. Several of these development tools will also be on display.

Speaking Engagements

Short-Circuit Protection for GaN Power Devices with Integrated Current Limiter and Commercial Gate Driver

Technical Session (T04.2), March 22 at 8:30 AM

Speaker: Davide Bisi, Member of Technical Staff, Office of the CTO

GaN Four Quadrant Switches: Ready for Prime Time?

Industry Session (IS02.3), March 22 at 9:20 AM

Speaker: Rakesh Lal, Technical Fellow and Principal Scientist

No Two Wide Bandgap Technologies are the Same: Switching Advantages of SuperGaN FETs

Industry Session (IS11.7), March 23 at 5:20 PM

Speaker: Philip Zuk, SVP of Technical Marketing and Business Development

Meet With Us

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter %40transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

