UFP Technologies Announces 2021 Results

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. ( UFPT), an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market, today reported net income of $15.9 million or $2.09 per diluted common share outstanding for its year ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $13.4 million or $1.77 per diluted common share outstanding for 2020. Sales for 2021 were $206.3 million compared to 2020 sales of $179.4 million.



For its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $3.2 million or $0.42 per diluted common share outstanding, compared to $4.2 million or $0.55 per diluted common share outstanding in the same period of 2020. Sales for the fourth quarter 2021 were $56.3 million versus 2020 fourth quarter sales of $45.2 million.

"I am very pleased with our 2021 results," said R. Jeffrey Bailly, Chairman & CEO. "It was a year of solid top- and bottom-line growth, as sales increased 15%, operating income grew 27%, and EPS grew 18%. We also made substantial progress on our strategic initiatives. Perhaps most importantly, we completed two acquisitions in Q4 that we believe will position UFP for long-term success. They bring us new capabilities that will increase our value to medical customers, along with strategically located factories in low-cost countries. In addition, we made excellent progress in setting up our new operations in Tijuana, Mexico, another strategically important location, which we expect to be up and running by Q2 this year."

"The year also presented many challenges. Rising raw material costs, limited direct labor availability, and supply chain issues cut into our gross margins and bottom-line results, particularly in the latter half of 2021," Bailly added. "We have been able to mitigate the rising material costs by passing on price increases, most of which will take effect by the end of the first quarter. And absences due to Covid are decreasing after a rough January. However, we expect these supply chain issues to continue in the near term. We have a sizable backlog of open orders waiting for the arrival of raw materials that are currently in limited supply.”

“Once these issues are resolved, we can ramp up production to catch up with customer demand and accelerate our growth,” Bailly said. “With this robust pent-up demand, combined with our strong balance sheet, the projected impact of our newly-acquired entities and additional exciting acquisition opportunities, we are very bullish about our future.”

Financial Highlights:

Sales for the fourth quarter increased 24.8% to $56.3 million, from $45.2 million in the same period of 2020. Sales for the full year of 2021 increased 15.0% to $206.3 million, from $179.4 million in the same period of 2020.

Fourth quarter sales to the medical market increased 33.3%. Sales to the aerospace & defense market decreased 3.2% while sales to the automotive market decreased 13.5%. All other sales (consumer, electronics, and industrial) increased 26.6%.

Full year 2021 sales to the medical market increased 10.2%. Sales to the aerospace & defense and automotive markets increased 25.7% and 6.8%, respectively. All other sales (consumer, electronics, and industrial) increased 32.8%.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales (“gross margin”) decreased to 23.2% for the fourth quarter, from 25.2% in the same quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the full year of 2021 decreased to 24.8%, from 24.9% in the same period of 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the fourth quarter increased 29.4% to $8.1 million compared to $6.3 million in the same quarter of 2020. Full year 2021 SG&A increased 7.2% to $29.4 million, from $27.5 million in the same period of 2020.

For the fourth quarter, operating income decreased to $4.6 million, from $4.9 million in the same quarter of 2020. Full year 2021 operating income increased to $21.2 million, from $16.7 million in the same period of 2020.

Net income decreased to $3.2 million in the fourth quarter, from $4.2 million in the same period of 2020. Full year 2021 net income increased to $15.9 million, from $13.4 million in the same period of 2020.

Effective March 31, UFP’s GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) code is being updated to 35101020-Health Care Supplies, to more appropriately describe our business and our concentration in the medical markets.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 56,344 $ 45,153 $ 206,320 $ 179,373 Cost of sales 43,268 33,769 155,206 134,689 Gross profit 13,076 11,384 51,114 44,684 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,138 6,287 29,480 27,493 Acquisition Costs 276 - 430 - Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets 29 160 (14 ) 459 Operating income 4,633 4,937 21,218 16,732 Interest expense, net (28 ) (17 ) (39 ) (83 ) Other income (expense) 24 (4 ) 26 (366 ) Income before income tax expense 4,629 4,916 21,205 16,283 Income tax expense 1,411 744 5,319 2,914 Net income $ 3,218 $ 4,172 $ 15,886 $ 13,369 Net income per share outstanding $ 0.43 $ 0.56 $ 2.11 $ 1.79 Net income per diluted share outstanding $ 0.42 $ 0.55 $ 2.09 $ 1.77 Weighted average shares outstanding 7,532 7,496 7,524 7,484 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 7,637 7,576 7,615 7,568

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,117 $ 24,234 Receivables, net 39,384 26,428 Inventories 33,436 18,642 Other current assets 3,383 2,560 Net property, plant, and equipment 56,569 53,755 Goodwill 107,905 51,838 Intangible assets, net 67,585 19,718 Other assets 14,753 6,029 Total assets $ 334,132 $ 203,204 Liabilities and equity: Accounts payable 10,611 4,121 Other current liabilities 24,095 11,016 Other liabilities 104,980 11,174 Total liabilities 139,686 26,311 Total equity 194,446 176,893 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 334,132 $ 203,204

