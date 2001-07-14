The JetBlue Foundation Announces 2021 Grantees and Opening of Next Foundation Granting Cycle

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) today announced the newest round of grants from the JetBlue Foundation, the first airline foundation focused solely on supporting aviation and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. For this round, the JetBlue Foundation awarded 10 charitable organizations with grants to support and advance their education and mentorship programs, furthering the Foundation’s mission of increased advocacy for inclusion, gender and racial parity within STEM and aviation.
In 2020, the JetBlue Foundation issued a round of rapid-response grants to 12 previous grant recipients whose programs were at-risk or severely impacted by the effects of the pandemic. This past October, the Foundation reopened the granting cycle to new applicants who are fighting for equity in aviation and STEM careers for traditionally underrepresented or disadvantaged groups.
“The JetBlue Foundation truly believes in these organizations and wants to support them as long-term partners. Early in the pandemic, we saw the need for additional support from existing partners, and in 2021 introduced several new programs and initiatives to help. With new programs like virtual programming, technology resources, mentorships, and rapid-response grants, we were able to ensure that our previous grantees could keep their doors open throughout the pandemic to support future aviators,” said Ursula Hurley, president of the JetBlue Foundation. “Once we were confident there was a clear path forward for our partners, we were excited to continue forward ourselves, reopening grant applications to new organizations, all of whom are actively working to advance diversity, gender and racial parity with the goal of increased access and interest in STEM and aviation careers. The JetBlue Foundation believes that by removing barriers to entry into careers in aviation, we can build a more diverse company, operation and industry at large.”
The JetBlue Foundation seeks out and supports programs dedicated to advancing and uplifting diverse communities traditionally underrepresented in STEM and aviation fields. Beyond grants, the JetBlue Foundation provides programs, mentors, internships, and support to help pave the way for more accessibility and inclusivity within the aviation industry.
The 2021 JetBlue Foundation Grantees Include:
- EcoExploratorio(San Juan, Puerto Rico) is an independent science and technology education initiative in Puerto Rico that seeks to foster curiosity into a growing love and respect for science, and builds resilience through STEM education. The JetBlue Foundation grant will allow for more programming and opportunities in STEM education.
- Above+the+Clouds%2C+Inc.(Norwood, Mass.) is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring joy and hope through the wonder of flight to children and teens who have a serious illness or disability, are underserved, or facing other serious adversity. This grant will help support their 2022 Cadet Programs, which will introduce at-risk youth from underrepresented communities to all the facets of aviation.
- Boys+%26amp%3B+Girls+Club+of+Broward+County(Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) strives to enable all youth, especially those in most need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. BGCBC will use its JetBlue Foundation grant to continue fostering academic success, building character, nurturing healthy minds and bodies and engaging communities.
- Inter+American+University+of+Puerto+Rico%2C+Bayam%26oacute%3Bn+Campus(San Juan, Puerto Rico) has the only School+of+Aeronautics in the Caribbean to offer bachelor’s degrees in different areas of airway sciences, such as aircraft systems management (professional pilot) and aviation sciences management. The JetBlue Foundation grant will be used to develop new educational training programs and courses.
- Museum+of+Discovery+and+Science%2C+Inc.(Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (MODS) welcomes individuals from all walks of life to visit, experience, connect and discover inspiring science. Through the JetBlue Foundation grant, MODS will be able to continue supporting a culture of hospitality for all family structures, individuals and families with physical and emotional disabilities and disparities in education, social and economic status.
- The+Lower+East+Side+Girls+Club+of+New+York%2C+Inc.(New York City) supports young women and gender-expansive youth of color throughout New York City in leveraging their inner power to shape a better future for themselves, their community, and the world. Through free, year-round innovative programs in STEM, arts, digital media and sound, wellness, civic engagement, and leadership, they connect young people with their passions, celebrate their curiosity, and channel their creative energy. The JetBlue Foundation grant will support Girls Club's STEM Academy for middle and high school youth, which include courses in Maker Robotics, Environmental and Food Science, Audio Engineering, as well as a 2-day hackathon event.
- Girl+Scout+Council+of+Greater+New+York(New York City) (GSGNY) was founded in 1913 with the mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Serving over 25,000 girls throughout the five boroughs, GSGNY will use its foundation grant to increase access to transformative leadership development opportunities for thousands of girls in New York City.
- Aviation+Youth+Mentoring+Program+Inc.(Washington, D.C.) (AYMP) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit committed to providing cost-effective initiatives to educate our youth about career opportunities in aviation. The JetBlue Foundation grant will allow AYMP to continue to place students with professionals and organizations to teach them engineering and business principles for aviation career development.
- America+On+Tech+%28AOT%29(New York, NY) is committed to decreasing the racial wealth gap in underserved and underestimated communities by creating pathways for students of color into degrees and careers in technology. AOT programs are structured to end cycles of poverty; put students towards a path to economic empowerment; enable under-resourced schools to deliver high quality tech-education; advance multiple career pathways for young people; and go beyond education to ensure that underestimated students are positioned for success. Of their students, 85% identify as African American and/or Latinx and 56% identify as women or gender non-confirming. Since its founding in 2014, AOT has served 3,500+ young people, established offices in New York and Los Angeles, partnered with more than 70 high schools, engaged 1,000+ tech volunteers and hired more than 80 alumni back into the classroom as peer mentors.
- Code+Nation(New York, NY) Code Nation equips students with the skills, experiences and connections that together create access to careers in technology. With a volunteer teaching corps of 300 professional web and software developers and a network of school and company partners, Code Nation provides coding courses and work-based learning programs to students who attend under-resourced high schools. Code Nation started in 2012 in New York City and now has programs in the San Francisco Bay Area and Chicago. Code Nation has provided free coding classes to more than 6,000 students. 67% of Code Nation alumni who complete at least two years of our program are majoring in computer science or a related field in college or currently employed in tech.
The JetBlue Foundation is also excited to announce that the application process for the 2022 granting cycle is now open here through March 25, 2022 for grants up to $50,000 each, based on criteria, need and project scope (a).
The JetBlue Foundation is separate from JetBlue, with its own Board of Directors and an Advisory Committee both comprised of JetBlue crewmembers from across the airline. Grants are provided directly from the JetBlue Foundation. Although the JetBlue Foundation is separate from JetBlue, both are aligned in efforts to help diversify the STEM fields that fuel the airline.
For more information on the JetBlue Foundation, visit www.jetbluefoundation.org or JetBlue’s 2020 Social Impact Report, which can be found here.
About the JetBlue Foundation
Since 2013, the JetBlue Foundation has built lasting relationships with nearly 100 science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and aviation-focused programs, providing over $2 million in grants and in-kind support to help these programs take off. The JetBlue Foundation furthers JetBlue’s work to place aviation top of mind as a future career choice for students. The JetBlue Foundation provides financial, in-kind and mentorship support to education and pipeline initiatives focused on STEM to ensure that even more women and traditionally underrepresented groups are present in the hangars, boardrooms, airports and airline corporate offices of the future. To learn more visit jetbluefoundation.org.
|a)
The JetBlue Foundation will award grants up to $50,000 each to qualifying educational organizations (i.e. schools, educational institutions, or educational alliances), as described under the grant+proposal+criteria. Once the JetBlue Foundation has received an organization’s completed application, the organization will receive a confirmation email. Due to the volume of grant requests received, the JetBlue Foundation is not able to individually reach out or award grants to every applicant. Should an organization be selected to receive a grant, a representative of the JetBlue Foundation will reach out directly.
About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, and between New York and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005767/en/