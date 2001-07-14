The JetBlue Foundation Announces 2021 Grantees and Opening of Next Foundation Granting Cycle

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) today announced the newest round of grants from the JetBlue Foundation, the first airline foundation focused solely on supporting aviation and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. For this round, the JetBlue Foundation awarded 10 charitable organizations with grants to support and advance their education and mentorship programs, furthering the Foundation’s mission of increased advocacy for inclusion, gender and racial parity within STEM and aviation.

In 2020, the JetBlue Foundation issued a round of rapid-response grants to 12 previous grant recipients whose programs were at-risk or severely impacted by the effects of the pandemic. This past October, the Foundation reopened the granting cycle to new applicants who are fighting for equity in aviation and STEM careers for traditionally underrepresented or disadvantaged groups.

“The JetBlue Foundation truly believes in these organizations and wants to support them as long-term partners. Early in the pandemic, we saw the need for additional support from existing partners, and in 2021 introduced several new programs and initiatives to help. With new programs like virtual programming, technology resources, mentorships, and rapid-response grants, we were able to ensure that our previous grantees could keep their doors open throughout the pandemic to support future aviators,” said Ursula Hurley, president of the JetBlue Foundation. “Once we were confident there was a clear path forward for our partners, we were excited to continue forward ourselves, reopening grant applications to new organizations, all of whom are actively working to advance diversity, gender and racial parity with the goal of increased access and interest in STEM and aviation careers. The JetBlue Foundation believes that by removing barriers to entry into careers in aviation, we can build a more diverse company, operation and industry at large.”

The JetBlue Foundation seeks out and supports programs dedicated to advancing and uplifting diverse communities traditionally underrepresented in STEM and aviation fields. Beyond grants, the JetBlue Foundation provides programs, mentors, internships, and support to help pave the way for more accessibility and inclusivity within the aviation industry.

The 2021 JetBlue Foundation Grantees Include:

Inter+American+University+of+Puerto+Rico%2C+Bayam%26oacute%3Bn+Campus School+of+Aeronautics in the Caribbean to offer bachelor’s degrees in different areas of airway sciences, such as aircraft systems management (professional pilot) and aviation sciences management. The JetBlue Foundation grant will be used to develop new educational training programs and courses.

The JetBlue Foundation is also excited to announce that the application process for the 2022 granting cycle is now open here through March 25, 2022 for grants up to $50,000 each, based on criteria, need and project scope (a).

The JetBlue Foundation is separate from JetBlue, with its own Board of Directors and an Advisory Committee both comprised of JetBlue crewmembers from across the airline. Grants are provided directly from the JetBlue Foundation. Although the JetBlue Foundation is separate from JetBlue, both are aligned in efforts to help diversify the STEM fields that fuel the airline.

For more information on the JetBlue Foundation, visit www.jetbluefoundation.org or JetBlue’s 2020 Social Impact Report, which can be found here.

About the JetBlue Foundation

Since 2013, the JetBlue Foundation has built lasting relationships with nearly 100 science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and aviation-focused programs, providing over $2 million in grants and in-kind support to help these programs take off. The JetBlue Foundation furthers JetBlue’s work to place aviation top of mind as a future career choice for students. The JetBlue Foundation provides financial, in-kind and mentorship support to education and pipeline initiatives focused on STEM to ensure that even more women and traditionally underrepresented groups are present in the hangars, boardrooms, airports and airline corporate offices of the future. To learn more visit jetbluefoundation.org.

a) The JetBlue Foundation will award grants up to $50,000 each to qualifying educational organizations (i.e. schools, educational institutions, or educational alliances), as described under the grant+proposal+criteria. Once the JetBlue Foundation has received an organization’s completed application, the organization will receive a confirmation email. Due to the volume of grant requests received, the JetBlue Foundation is not able to individually reach out or award grants to every applicant. Should an organization be selected to receive a grant, a representative of the JetBlue Foundation will reach out directly.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, and between New York and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

