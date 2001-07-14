8x8 XCaaS™ Achieves Another Industry First; Now Delivers Integrated Cloud Contact Center and Phone Solutions for Multinational Companies in Indonesia

8x8%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that 8x8+XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) is the industry’s first integrated cloud contact+center and phone solution to support multinational enterprises in 50 countries, representing approximately 85 percent of the world’s GDP. With the addition of Indonesia+and+Thailand, 8x8 is now the first cloud communications provider to offer full cloud Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) support for multinational organizations with users in 50 countries around the world, offering local direct numbers, toll free numbers, and calling plans in addition to support for local emergency services.

“Enterprises with globally distributed operations and workforce are changing the communications and customer engagement dynamic due to hybrid work, making it imperative for organizations to select the best solution to meet their needs,” said Denise Lund, Research Director, WW Telecom and Unified Communications at IDC. “8x8 is able to deliver reliable, consistent service in 50 countries with its 8x8 XCaaS integrated cloud communications and contact center solution, allowing global organizations, especially those with customer-facing operations, to ensure business resilience, reduce complexity, and deliver enhanced service.”

Adding Indonesia and Thailand, with a combined population greater than the United States, dramatically expands 8x8+Global+Reach™ within Southeast Asia. Multinational organizations operating in the two countries previously had to rely on the combination of locally-hosted third party gateways and VPNs to allow their offices, contact centers, and employees to connect reliably to the PSTN. This was costly, complex, and created potential points of failure for enterprises needing to connect employees and customers both inside and outside of the country. 8x8 XCaaS, leveraging the patented 8x8 Global Reach technology, now offers multinational organizations a differentiated, fully compliant, and high-quality integrated cloud telephony and contact center service in Indonesia and Thailand for domestic and international business communications. Additionally, 8x8 XCaaS is financially backed by the industry’s only platform-wide 99.999 percent SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

“With the addition of Indonesia and Thailand, 8x8 is now the first to offer a fully cloud-based, integrated unified communications and contact center solution for multinational enterprises operating in 50 countries,” said Meghan Keough, Senior Vice President of Product and Corporate Marketing at 8x8, Inc. “As 8x8 XCaaS continues to broaden its global reach, we are allowing multinational enterprises to meet their evolving hybrid workforce requirements, and enhance communications, collaboration, and customer engagement, regardless of location.”

Simplifying Communications and Engagement at a Global Scale

With the addition of Indonesia and Thailand, 8x8 XCaaS now delivers full inbound and outbound PSTN+replacement+services to 50 countries and territories. This enables companies to rapidly add enterprise-grade PSTN connectivity, including local direct inward dial (DID) numbers and access to local emergency services. Organizations relying on Microsoft Teams for collaboration can also utilize the 8x8+Voice+for+Microsoft+Teams direct routing solution and 8x8+Contact+Center+for+Microsoft+Teams, which is certified by Microsoft, for users in those countries.

Operating a geographically-redundant cloud infrastructure spanning 35 regions worldwide, 8x8 delivers high quality and reliable global connectivity for superior business resilience and data residency adherence. 8x8’s Global Reach routing technology delivers the top-level service reliability and assurance guarantees that organizations require for operational success. Highlights include:

Local geographic numbers support local call origination and termination and access to local emergency services.

Support for 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams, enabling local users to use 8x8 calling via the MS Teams desktop or mobile apps.

8x8 XCaaS composed experiences, such as 8x8+Frontdesk, for high volume call handling, tailored for multiple user scenarios.

Multiple levels of redundancy at the infrastructure, platform, data, and geographic layers.

Patented Global Reach routing technology provides superior voice and video quality across the globe.

Connectivity with over 40 top-tier PSTN carriers around the world for optimal voice quality, coverage, and redundancy, delivering full PSTN replacement services in 50 countries.

35 redundant, cloud-agnostic regions providing high availability, active-active service delivery and global coverage.

Real-time metrics and 24x7 observability with two redundant Network Operations Centers in the U.S. and EU.

Transparent, public site providing detailed current status for monitoring the latest network and service conditions.

Key third-party CRM and collaboration integrations, including Salesforce, Netsuite, Dynamics 365, and more.

8x8 XCaaS includes cloud contact+center, voice, team+chat, video+meetings, and CPaaS+embeddable+APIs capabilities. 8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8+eXperience+Communications+Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability and the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

