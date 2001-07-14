Asana Video Messaging Powered by Vimeo Named a Top 3 Joint Venture by Fast Company

Asana%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:ASAN, Financial)(LTSE:ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced it’s been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Innovative+Companies for the second year in a row. Asana%26rsquo%3Bs+Video+Messaging+powered+by+Vimeo, the world's leading all-in-one video platform, earned the #3 spot in the Joint Ventures category, honoring partnerships making the biggest impact on their industries and culture.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005450/en/

An exclusive partnership with Vimeo, Asana’s Video Messaging offers teams the power of asynchronous video that harnesses all the engagement benefits of live communication while eliminating the need for more meetings. (Photo: Business Wire)

An exclusive partnership with Vimeo, Asana’s Video Messaging offers teams the power of asynchronous video that harnesses all the engagement benefits of live communication while eliminating the need for more meetings. With Video Messaging, customers can easily record short videos of themselves, their screen or both directly in Asana, giving teams access to a shared source of truth that drives engagement and collaboration—from onboarding remote hires to rallying cross-functional teams around a new campaign launch.

“As we enter a third year of distributed work, clarity is continuing to decline, while time spent in meetings is on the rise,” said Billy Blau, Head of Business and Corporate Development, Asana. “According to our upcoming Anatomy of Work Index, more than 40% of knowledge workers are spending more time on synchronous calls each week than a year ago. By connecting Asana’s industry-leading Work Graph data model with Vimeo’s video messaging technology, we created a first-of-its-kind innovation that empowers teams to communicate context, stay connected and move work forward— anytime and anywhere.”

“The way we work has fundamentally shifted, with meeting fatigue and overflowing inboxes impacting our ability to share ideas, knowledge and feedback. We see video as the next frontier of workplace comms—helping distributed teams stay connected across time zones,” said Richard Bloom, SVP Business Development, Vimeo. “By integrating Vimeo’s best-in-class video messaging capabilities with Asana’s leading collaboration platform, teams across the globe are able to work better. We’re proud that our partnership is recognized as one of the year’s best innovations."

Announced in June 2021, Asana introduced Video Messaging powered by Vimeo as part of a suite of features to eliminate distributed work distractions and help employees find their focus. Additional productivity offerings enable people to prioritize their work with intelligent My Tasks, create time for focus with Clockwise’s smart calendar assistant and quiet notifications with the Asana desktop app. To learn more, download How+to+find+focus+%26amp%3B+flow+in+a+distracted+world.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 114,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Japan Airlines, Sky, and Affirm rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is publish ed by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

