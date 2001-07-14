DOUBLEVERIFY STUDY: Over 60% of Publishers Expect Revenue to Increase in the Post-Third Party Cookie Era

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced findings of an in-depth survey, “Post-cookie Questions: What Publishers and Advertisers Are Thinking About the New Digital Advertising Era.”

As the industry plans for a post-third party cookie advertising landscape, methods like contextual targeting and first party-data usage have taken main stage in strategic digital advertising conversations and initiatives. With this in mind, DV surveyed over 600 senior decision-makers in publishing and advertisingacross the U.S., APAC, EMEA and LATAM regions in Q3 of 2021to evaluate how recent and upcoming industry changes will impact their business models.

Key findings from the report include:

Advertisers Want Contextual and First-Party Data. While 83% of advertisers believe that their own first-party data is important going forward, 95% are planning on relying on contextual targeting for at least some of their media buys next year. In fact, almost half (48%) anticipate relying on contextual targeting for all media buys.

While 83% of advertisers believe that their own first-party data is important going forward, 95% are planning on relying on contextual targeting for at least some of their media buys next year. In fact, almost half (48%) anticipate relying on contextual targeting for all media buys. Advertisers Will Prioritize Publishers With First-Party Data. 76% of advertisers said that they will only directly partner with publishers who have robust first-party data to leverage in support of a campaign. To collect this first-party data asset, 82% of publishers are investing in subscription models.

76% of advertisers said that they will only directly partner with publishers who have robust first-party data to leverage in support of a campaign. To collect this first-party data asset, 82% of publishers are investing in subscription models. Publishers are Expecting a Revenue Boost. A majority of publishers (64%) believe that cookie depreciation and other privacy-related changes will actually increase revenue. In part, this could be attributed to the fact that it will likely promote more direct relationships with advertisers.

A majority of publishers (64%) believe that cookie depreciation and other privacy-related changes will actually increase revenue. In part, this could be attributed to the fact that it will likely promote more direct relationships with advertisers. Publishers Want Options. Publishers expressed interest in a number of solutions to the loss of cookies. 45% are turning to private marketplaces, 40% of publishers believe first-party data to be the best solution, and 34% are leaning into contextual targeting, with 60% believing this strategy will be very important for the business next year.

“The ad tech landscape will undoubtedly change in the coming years as a result of how publishers and advertisers will be allowed to collect data, and it seems that both sides are fairly confident in the solutions put forward,” said Mimi Wotring, SVP of Publisher Sales & Client Services at DoubleVerify. “The advertiser demand and publisher capabilities around contextual targeting for instance, leave publishers with a strong path forward to achieve revenue goals in 2022.”

In 2020, DV debuted+a+new+division to support digital publishers. Through the division, DV launched the DV+Publisher+Suite, empowering publishers with the measurement, insights and tools needed to improve ad delivery, enhance inventory quality and drive performance, boosting yield. DV Publisher Suite is a comprehensive, best-in-class solution to accurately track revenue across direct and programmatic channels, manage and optimize media quality, and gain clarity into how publisher inventory is perceived by buyers.

