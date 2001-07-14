CBIZ Names Finalists for 2022 Women Transforming Business Award

CBIZ%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CBZ), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, has announced the finalists for its second annual Women Transforming Business Awards. Powered by CBIZ%26rsquo%3Bs+Women%27s+Advantage (“CWA”), the award identifies and honors leaders who have had a transformational influence within their organization in one of three areas: financial strength, innovation or culture. The finalists are announced today in honor of International Women’s Day.

“Over the last year, we have witnessed leaders blaze new trails, reinvent products and services and embrace their most precious assets – their employees – in a way that will forever change how we conduct business,” said Lori Novickis, National Leader of CBIZ Women’s Advantage. “CBIZ is proud to be a champion of these leaders, and our CWA Program is thrilled to recognize the second annual class of finalists for our Women Transforming Business Award. Through fearless leadership and keen business acumen these finalists have driven remarkable advancement in the financial strength, innovation and culture of their organizations.”

The finalists in the CBIZ 2022 Women Transforming Business Award include:

Culture

Mary Frontczak, Compass Minerals, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary

Diane Gallagher, American Century Investments, Vice President, Employee Experience

Moe Girton, Gossip Grill, General Manager and Owner

Nancy Whitworth, McCownGordon Construction, Chief People Officer

Financial Strength

Miranda Bergquist, Cloverdale Foods Company, Chief Financial Officer

Rita Gardner, Melmark Inc, President and Chief Executive Officer

Lan Nguyen, Biomed Realty, Senior Director, Risk Management

Alexandria Romero, Pueblo City-County Library District, Chief Financial Officer

Innovation

Susan Dorsett, Nanit, Chief Executive Officer

Brynn Frost, Destination Concepts Inc, Chief Executive Officer

Erica Sheck, MobileVAX, Chief Nursing Officer

Sarah Wovcha, Children’s Dental Services, Executive Director

“Our team is honored to recognize and celebrate this group of leaders who challenged the status quo, embraced transformational change and led their organizations to growth and success with vision, resolve and empathy,” said Jerry Grisko, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBIZ. “Congratulations to all the nominees and finalists.”

In alignment with CBIZ Women’s Advantage’s commitment to advancing the resources available to female business leaders, CBIZ will partner with Martha Stewart, founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, as a special guest for the virtual celebration. She will share how she’s successfully transformed her business and brand over the years. The celebration will take place on April 26, 2022 at 12 p.m. CT and winners of each category, as well as one overall winner, will be honored. Registration for the virtual event is available here.

For more information, see #CBIZWTBAwards on Twitter.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

