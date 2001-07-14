Hasbro Continues Focus on Advancing Women in the Workplace, Announces Partnership With Girl up to Support and Empower Girls and Women Everywhere

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), a global play and entertainment company, today announced a new partnership with Girl Up, a global leadership development initiative founded by the United Nations Foundation that advocates for equal rights, access and opportunities for girls to be leaders. Girl Up provides a global, collaborative platform that trains girls to use their voice to advocate for policy change, tell their stories to raise awareness of issues that impact communities, and raise funds to support the education, health and safety of girls globally.

Hasbro's investment will support Girl Up’s efforts to reach a wider audience with their leadership programming and online Girl Up Community, including content creation, digitizing current assets and a forthcoming digital learning platform.

“International Women’s Day is a great time to reinforce our ongoing commitments to empowering women around the world, and Girl Up is the perfect partner to help us advance our mission of helping girls and women gain confidence and become leaders,” said Kathrin Belliveau, Chief Purpose Officer at Hasbro. “We’re continuing to take meaningful steps to elevate women in our workforce around the world, including our human rights work, support for worker well-being in our supply chain and advancing women in our employee ranks.”

Hasbro’s partnership with Girl Up includes direct mentorship from Hasbro representatives to share their storytelling expertise at events and panel opportunities throughout Women’s History Month and in the future.

In addition to supporting philanthropic partners that champion the rights of girls and women globally like Girl Up and Black Girls Code, Hasbro continues to make strides in the company’s commitment to Diversity%2C+Equity+and+Inclusion, and aims to grow women in director and above roles globally across all business areas to 50 percent by 2025. The company has also made industry-leading commitments to empower female factory works. Hasbro’s Worker Well-Being program, piloted in 2018, helps empower female factory workers in the company’s supply chain through training on such life-enhancing skills and knowledge as nutrition, reproductive health, problem solving and financial literacy.

To celebrate the partnership with Girl Up, Hasbro has taken a pledge in line with the UN Foundation’s %23EqualEverywhere campaign to take a stand for girls and women since they have the right to be equal everywhere.

To learn more about Hasbro’s commitments and progress, visit csr.hasbro.com.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The Company’s unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor+Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

ABOUT GIRL UP

Girl Up is a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality. With resources in six languages and 5,600 Girl Up Clubs in more than 130 countries, we’ve trained 125,000 girls of all backgrounds to create tangible change for girls everywhere. Girl Up provides leadership training and gives girls the tools to become gender equality advocates and activists. Through our programs, girls broaden their social impact skill set, benefit from a platform to tell their stories, and apply STEM for social good. Our girl leaders create real policy change at local and national levels, help raise millions of dollars to support United Nations programs that reach hundreds of thousands of girls around the world and build community-based movements. Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and continues to work across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide. Learn more at GirlUp.org.

