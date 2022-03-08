FARO Public Safety Expert Alina Burroughs Featured in New True Crime Series on Investigation Discovery

PR Newswire

LAKE MARY, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc . (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader of 3D measurement, imaging, and realization solutions, today announced that Alina Burroughs , a senior manager in Public Safety Analytics, is featured in "Crime Scene Confidential", a new 6-episode series that debuts tonight at 9:00PM ET on Investigation Discovery and will be available to view the same day on the streaming service discovery+. The show is produced by Investigation Discovery (ID), the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering programming to approximately 80 million U.S. households, as well as on discovery+.

Burroughs joined FARO in 2015 and has 21 years of law enforcement experience, including the previous 12 years serving as a Crime Scene Investigator in Orange County, Florida, where she analyzed some of the most notorious cases in the country. In this gripping new investigative series, Burroughs revisits controversial murder cases from across the country, taking a fresh look at the forensic evidence with the hope of bringing more clarity to these complex crimes and more closure to the victims left behind.

"We are proud to have forensic experts like Alina Burroughs serving on our team to support our law enforcement partners," said Michael Carris, FARO Vice President of Product Marketing. "The critical importance of forensic technology cannot be understated in the capture, preservation and analysis of crime scene data."

CRIME SCENE CONFIDENTIAL is produced for ID by Attraction with Richard Speer, Nicole Hamilton and David Cargill serving as Executive Producers. Jeanie Vink is Executive Producer for ID.

About FARO

FARO serves the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), O&M (Facilities Operations & Maintenance), and Public Safety Analytics markets. For over 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit FARO.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faro-public-safety-expert-alina-burroughs-featured-in-new-true-crime-series-on-investigation-discovery-301497759.html

SOURCE FARO