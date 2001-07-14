Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the “Fund”) today announced that the Fund’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.11267 per share on the Fund’s 2.75% Convertible Preferred Stock, Series C. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2022 to holders of record as of March 22, 2022.
