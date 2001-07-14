McNeilus Acquires CartSeeker Vehicle Automation Technology

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation ( NYSE:OSK, Financial) company – and part of Oshkosh’s Commercial segment – has acquired the CartSeeker™ curbside automation product from Eagle Vision Systems, Inc. and Waterloo Controls, Inc. McNeilus is focused on designing and developing technology and other heavy duty truck advancements that move the waste industry forward. This investment in refuse collection vehicle automation drives that strategy forward.

“We put a priority on bringing our customers innovations that advance their business, and this strategic investment in autonomy boosts our product capabilities and future offerings,” said Jeff Koga, Vice President & General Manager, McNeilus Refuse Collection Vehicles.

CartSeeker™ curbside automation is a patented AI-based recognition technology that identifies and locates curbside waste carts and helps automate the operation of the truck’s robotic lift arm without joystick manipulation. This technology was first featured on the McNeilus® Zero Radius™ Side Loader at Waste Expo in Las Vegas in June 2021. The CartSeeker product will complement McNeilus’ ongoing work with autonomy by providing more potential for solutions that bring operational simplicity and high performance to customers.

“I’m looking forward to what the future holds with McNeilus and the CartSeeker product coming together. The possibilities that CartSeeker technology brings to McNeilus’ product strategy is exciting as we work to introduce more autonomy and AI innovations to the market,” said Leo Van Kampen, Chief Engineer for CartSeeker technologies.

About McNeilus

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing is an industry leader in refuse truck bodies, OEM parts and customer support and service. Our lineup of front loaders, rear loaders and automated side loaders help you handle every route more efficiently. We offer a network of service centers and mobile service techs across the country, same-day parts availability, and a variety of alternative fuel systems and services for any refuse vehicle. Whatever your challenge, we’ve been down that route before. Visit: www.mcneiluscompanies.com%2Fmcneilus-refuse%2F

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

