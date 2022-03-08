The Polls Are Open - Cadbury Needs YOUR Vote to Determine the Newest Cadbury Bunny

PR Newswire

HERSHEY, Pa., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cadbury brand is excited to announce the top 10 finalists for the fourth-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts! After receiving thousands of entries from pets of all species, shapes, and sizes - ranging from cats and dogs to birds, donkeys, tortoises, and more - the contest entries have been narrowed down to the top 10 finalists. Now, it's America's turn to help pick 2022's winner.

"After hours of deliberation, we are hoppy to announce this year's top 10 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts finalists," said the Judges Panel. "Looking at these 10 finalists, we can't wait to see who will be joining us in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts hall of fame. America, we are counting on you to vote on the 2022 Cadbury Bunny and help decide who will be the star of this year's commercial."

Starting today through March 22, you can help your favorite finalist take home the coveted Cadbury Bunny ears and a starring role in the 2022 Cadbury Clucking Bunny Easter commercial by visiting the website to vote. This year, Cadbury is sweetening the deal by donating $5,000 to the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), and an additional $5,000 for every incremental 5,000 votes cast, up to a total donation of $20,000*.

"We are grateful for the generous support we've received from Cadbury over the past four years," said Rebecca Frommer, Director, Cause Partnerships & Events, ASPCA. "By voting for your favorite pet in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, the ASPCA will receive vital donations from Cadbury to help us continue our lifesaving work to rescue and protect animals in need."

With no shortage of creativity and personality from this year's wide range of entrants, the Cadbury brand and Judges Panel were truly wowed by these top 10 loveable pets and can't wait to see who America will vote for. Click HERE to learn more about each finalist [in alphabetical order] and keep an eye on your neighborhood finalist's social media to see if a voting booth might pop-up in your local community!

This year's lucky winner will be announced on March 29, awarded $5,000, and will star in the 2022 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial this spring. Voting opens on March 8 and runs through March 22. Do you want to help pick this year's Cadbury Bunny? Visit (bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com) and get the latest information on Cadbury USA at:

https://www.facebook.com/CadburyUSA/

https://www.instagram.com/cadburyusa/

https://twitter.com/CadburyUSA

https://www.tiktok.com/@cadburyus

Contest Rules

VOTING PHASE: During the Voting Phase, the ten (10) Finalist Video Submissions will be posted on the Website. A person who is a legal resident of the 50 United States or District of Columbia and 18 years or older may vote for his/her favorite Finalist Video Submission. The voter must visit the Website and follow the onscreen instructions to complete and submit the registration page and vote. All eligible Finalist Video Submissions will be randomly displayed and rotated in a gallery on the Website. Each voter may vote one (1) time per day during the Voting Phase. Votes received from any person or e-mail address or household in excess of this limitation will be void. Votes generated by script, bot, macro or other automated means are void. Voting must be completed by the actual person casting the vote. A person may not vote on behalf of another person. Subsequent votes during one calendar day by a single voter or e-mail address will be disqualified. Votes intended to impact the integrity of the voting process as determined by Sponsor in Sponsor's sole discretion are void. Payment or other consideration in exchange for votes is prohibited and if a Finalist does provide payment or other consideration in exchange for votes directly or indirectly, he/she will be disqualified.

Donation to ASPCA*: During the Voting Phase, Sponsor will donate $5,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA®), and an additional $5,000 for every incremental 5,000 votes received, up to a total donation of $20,000. Regardless of the number of votes received during the Voting Phase, Sponsor will make a minimum donation of $5,000 and maximum total donation of $20,000 to the ASPCA as a result of this Contest. Note: Only the Sponsor will make all of the donations to the ASPCA. Participants are not making any donations in the Contest and will not receive a receipt nor will they be eligible to claim any charitable deductions on their tax returns as a result of this Contest. The Sponsor and Administrator are not tax professionals and do not provide tax advice. For more information, or to contribute to the ASPCA, visit https://www.aspca.org/.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

"The Hershey Company sells Cadbury products under license from Cadbury UK Ltd."

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-polls-are-open--cadbury-needs-your-vote-to-determine-the-newest-cadbury-bunny-301497264.html

SOURCE The Hershey Company