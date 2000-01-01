How Berkshire Looks After Shareholders' Cash

Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) is a company like no other. This is mainly down to the way the group is organized.

Unlike many large corporations, the organization is run as a decentralized entity. Individual companies across the corporation report to the head office, but the head office only has limited influence over individual companies' day-to-day operations.

Decentralized approach

For the most part, Berkshire lets its subsidiaries get on with the day-to-day running of the businesses without interfering.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has developed this style of investing because he does not like running individual businesses. He had some experience running individual businesses earlier in his career, when he would buy large stakes in undervalued corporations and try to unlock value by changing management, selling off assets or firing staff. He did not like this approach.

This is why Berkshire operates the way it does today. Buffett wants to buy great businesses, but he does not want to operate these companies himself. He wants to buy great businesses with great managers and let the managers get on with what they do best, making money.

This mentality extends to funding. Rather than letting the businesses in Berkshire borrow and take however much money they like from the parent entity, Buffett has said that he charges individual companies a rate of interest on the money they borrow.

The idea behind this principle is relatively simple. As the Oracle of Omaha explained at the 1994 annual meeting of shareholders, he wanted to teach business owners that money has a cost, and spending money without taking this cost into account is irresponsible.

As Buffett said:

"And we want our managers to understand just how highly we do value capital. And we feel there's nothing that creates a better understanding than to charge them for it."

He went on to explain that the corporation has different lending structures for different entities. Sometimes it is based on the capital requirements of the industry and sometimes it is based on the history of the company. Seasonal capital might be cheaper, the billionaire explained, while capital to invest in equipment might be more expensive:

"And sometimes we have an arrangement where, if it's a seasonal business where, for a few months of the year, when they have a seasonal requirement, we give it to them very cheap at LIBOR. But, if they use more capital over — beyond that, we start saying, 'Well, that's permanent capital,'so we charge them considerably more."

The overall goal of this strategy, he added, was to make sure managers know the cost of money and don't start thinking of Berkshire's capital as free money:

"We believe in managers knowing that money costs money. And I would say that, just generally, my experience in business is that most managers, when using their own money, understand that money costs money. But sometimes managers, when using other people's money, start thinking of it a little bit like free money. And that's a habit we don't want to encourage around Berkshire."

Investor lessons

I think this is a great example of why Berkshire works so well in its current structure. Buffett is an excellent capital allocator, which is one of his best qualities. He has always tried to impart this mentality on his business owners, and his style has worked incredibly well over the years.

A company's capital always belongs to shareholders, and shareholders have a vested interest in knowing how the money is being spent. Companies that are careless with shareholders' capital may not be great investments. A lack of care with other people's money may also be an indication that the business does not have the shareholders' best interests in mind. Investors should consider these points and Berkshire's structure when analyzing potential holdings.