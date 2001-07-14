Colgate® Announces the 2022 Recipients of the Colgate Award for Research Excellence (C.A.R.E.)

Colgate-Palmolive is pleased to announce this year’s recipients of the Colgate Award for Research Excellence (CARE), which supports oral health research projects across multiple disciplines. The CARE Program identifies and supports the next generation of academic researchers by providing $30,000 USD (per project) as Colgate-Palmolive continues to reimagine a healthier future for all.

The CARE Program is proud to announce the 2022 recipients:

Michelle Arnett, RDH, BS, MS – University of Minnesota,

“Impact of brief motivational interviewing on periodontal clinical outcomes: a 2-year post-trial follow-up”

Hyuk-Jae Edward Kwon. DDS, PhD – State University of New York, University at Buffalo,

“Identification of heparan sulfate-binding therapeutic targets for correcting cleft palate”

Roberto Fanganiello, BSc, PhD –Université Laval,

“Creation of physiologically reliable 3D biomimetic bone for regenerative dentistry”

Noha Gomaa, BDS, MDS, PhD – Western University (London, Canada),

“From Home to Epigenome: Unraveling the Links between Oral Disease and Developmental Vulnerability in Children from Low-Income Families”

Neha Parikh, BSc, MSc, PhD– The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston,

“Determining the correlation between oral health, microbial dysbiosis, and inflammation in Alzheimer’s disease”

Proposals were reviewed by an independent, esteemed panel of senior academic dental researchers. Winners were selected based on the program’s criteria, which includes innovation, clinical significance, originality and scientific quality. CARE grants are typically offered for a period of 12 months.

“The CARE Program fosters the development of junior faculty by providing seed research funding to emerging leaders in academia at a time in their career path when it is most needed,” said Maria Ryan, DDS, PhD, Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at Colgate. “Every year, we look forward to meeting and supporting talented researchers in the early stages of their careers. We are pleased to fund innovative projects that promise to advance industry knowledge and perhaps even revolutionize the field of dentistry. On behalf of Colgate, sincere congratulations to the winners of this year’s grant awards.”

Established in 2016, the Colgate CARE Program is designed to foster and provide financial support to young academic researchers. In order to be eligible for the Colgate CARE grant, faculty applicants must be in the first five years of an academic appointment.

The Colgate CARE Program advances Colgate-Palmolive’s Know+Your+OQ™ public health initiative to improve oral health literacy worldwide. The Know Your OQ™ educational campaign empowers people to discover+their+Oral+Health+Quotient by exploring their understanding of the links between oral health and overall health all while learning about proven, preventive strategies and interventions necessary for improving oral health.

“Oral health has significant physical, social, economic, and emotional consequences. That’s why it’s critical that we learn as much as we can about all aspects of oral health through innovative research. I’m proud that the Colgate CARE Program not only advances our understanding of oral health, but also contributes to our company’s mission to educate people about its importance,” said Dr. Ryan.

For more information about the Colgate CARE Program for Young Academic Researchers and application guidelines, or visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colgateprofessional.com%2Fcare-program for US and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colgateprofessional.ca%2Fen-ca%2Fcare-program for Canada.

ABOUT COLGATE-PALMOLIVE

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children’s oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005802/en/