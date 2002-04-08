Verizon responds to Iowa tornadoes: $10K donation, unlimited call/text/data

For media: we have B-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center



What you need to know:

Verizon Foundation is making a $10,000 donation to the American Red Cross’ Iowa Region to aid disaster relief

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business* customers in hardest hit parts of Iowa will receive unlimited calling, texting and data March 8 through March 12

Our Verizon Response team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders



DES MOINES, Iowa, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following this weekend’s devastating tornadoes in Iowa, Verizon Foundation is donating $10,000 to the American Red Cross’ Iowa Region. In addition, for those hardest hit by the storms, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to our consumer and small business* customers March 8 through March 12 in the following Iowa communities (and zip codes):

Lucas County: Chariton (50049)

Madison County: Winterset (50273)

Polk County: Avon (50047) Pleasant Hill (50327) Runnells (50237)

Warren County: Norwalk (50211, 50321)



Customers whose billing address is in the zip codes above do not have to take any action to take advantage of these offers.

Our Verizon Response Team is available 24/7 to deliver Verizon Frontline technologies — including on-demand, emergency assistance — to first responders in the impacted areas. The Verizon Response Team is able to mobilize Verizon Frontline drones, charging stations, WiFi hotspots, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles, and more to help enable mission-critical communications for local, state, and federal agencies. First responder customers with wireless priority service should dial *272 or download the Priority Telecommunications Services app when placing calls.

Here’s a quote you can use from our North Central Region Consumer Vice President:

“Our thoughts are with the people of Iowa who are coping with this tragedy,” said Matt Carr, Verizon Consumer Vice President. “As the communities continue to recover, we hope this small gesture will help people connect worry-free following the storm.”

Text to Donate to provide relief to Iowa communities

Verizon’s wireless customers also can aid general relief efforts through the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army, both of which are working to provide critical relief supplies, food, emotional support and comfort to those in need. Customers can make a one-time, $10 donation to the American Red Cross by texting REDCROSS to 90999; and can make a one-time, $10 donation to The Salvation Army by texting GIVE to 52000. Please note: The donations will be applied to your wireless bill.



*Includes small business customers with 50 lines or fewer

