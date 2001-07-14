AEye Named by Fast Company as One of World's Most Innovative Companies

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s 2022 list of the World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Innovative+Companies. Fast Company recognized AEye in the transportation category for its groundbreaking advancements in software-driven intelligent sensing.

AEye’s 4Sight™ Adaptive Lidar platform utilizes lasers to focus on what matters most in an environment, complementing existing sensors such as cameras and radar to increase speed and accuracy of decision-making. This laser-based sensing system is designed to allow cars and other vehicles to perceive the world as a human would, and serves as a foundation for advancements in the creation of software-definable cars. This should allow consumers to download feature upgrades that extend the safety and performance of their vehicles. By working closely with its world-class innovation partners, AEye and its 4Sight sensing platform is enabling a cycle of innovation designed to propel the future of transportation and mobility for many years to come.

Chosen by Fast Company’s editors and writers, the Most Innovative Companies list recognizes the organizations that are transforming industries and shaping society with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.

“AEye is truly honored to take our place among the world’s greatest innovators on Fast Company’s 2022 list,” said Blair LaCorte, CEO of AEye. “Receiving this award, especially after accepting the Innovation Award at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in January, further validates our potential to transform the technological and business dynamics in the markets we serve. AEye and our partners will soon enable vehicles to dynamically download and update sensing modes optimized for any vehicle, driving scenario or location – on road or off road – ensuring safe autonomy anywhere.”

AEye has developed an innovative business model that is designed to accelerate technology adoption. The company’s modular system design and software programmability uniquely enable a single lidar system to be optimized for multiple markets, driving innovation that optimizes both performance and cost. In automotive, AEye’s tier one automotive partners design, manufacture, and market their own unique products based on AEye’s patented 4Sight sensor design and software. AEye’s contract manufacturing partners leverage the same automotive grade components to build and configure AEye sensors for system integration customers in the industrial and mobility markets.

Over the past year, AEye has positioned itself for an upward trajectory of growth through technology and product+innovation, performance validation, and company expansion to advance its mission to drive the future of safe autonomy. The company became the first and only lidar company to validate its sensor’s performance through a leading+third-party+testing+service and reached the milestone of more than 100+patents+filed+globally, spanning four continents and more than 10 countries. In addition, AEye became a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, doubled in size, and opened offices in Korea and Japan.

AEye will be participating in the 34th annual Roth Conference on March 14 and 15. To learn more and to register for the webcast, please visit b2idigital.com%2Faeye-roth.

Fast Company’sMost Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online and, beginning March 15, on iTunes and at newsstands.

About AEye

AEye’s software-defined LiDAR enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy and industrial applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. The company's 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform uses adaptive LiDAR to focus on what matters most: enabling faster, more accurate and reliable perception for dynamic applications ranging from autonomous driving to intelligent infrastructure, which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc. and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

