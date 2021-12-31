Royce Investment Partners Buys H&R Block Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Bioventus Inc, Sells Upland Software Inc, Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp

New Purchases: LPX, BVS, NEWT, IIVI, CWK, PD, SEMR, B, FIGS, SI, AR, EBIX, MHO, CVGW, DNUT, CDRE, FLEX, RCKY, IRWD, BOOM, CMBM, AZEK, ARLO, HGTY, OII, TREE, HDSN, ATIP, SNA, CZWI, SPT, SSYS, PING, SGMA, OLLI, NWBI, VLD, MKTW, MKTW, TPB, LTRY, LZ, EB, INSP, TMDX, TUP, WTI, TRMK, WSFS, IMPP, TCS, ATGE, AMPH, BLMN, CADE, CADE, CRBU, IPSC, CPK, CIDM, COKE, RIGL, DOUG, EXTR, FDMT, GDOT, HSC, HFWA, PX, PRCH, REX,

HRB, FWRD, TGNA, KLIC, TDC, ZD, IOSP, UPWK, PDCE, FOUR, VNT, BBSI, IGIC, AEO, ACA, AVID, RPAY, SWIR, CDK, AEIS, FICO, JBL, LAZY, ONTF, VSCO, WTM, BBCP, GTX, JOAN, VRA, VSH, JRVR, RNR, ASYS, ECOM, ESI, EBF, FRG, EAF, HVT, IMBI, PI, NWPX, FLWS, NX, SGMS, STRL, SRI, THRY, WWW, WWE, LXFR, AAN, AMKR, AGX, BNED, BHE, BDSI, GOOS, CDNA, COLL, CNDT, CCSI, DORM, EVC, EVBG, FORM, FOSL, GTYH, GCMG, GPRO, HP, JELD, LMB, MTRX, MTX, NTUS, OSTK, RLI, RCII, SKY, SNCY, AXTI, ARAY, ALK, AXL, AIT, AAOI, ATRO, AVNW, BW, BRAG, BC, CNO, TAST, CHX, CSSE, CGNX, CVGI, DHX, DENN, PLOW, EXPR, FSV, FRPT, GNSS, GD, GLT, HCKT, IMAX, IMMR, IIN, IWN, LZB, LAWS, LINC, LL, MBUU, TUSK, MNTX, MRIN, VIVO, MIDD, MLR, MOD, MOS, MOV, MLI, NVEC, LASR, PZZA, PATK, PWFL, RYAM, SAFT, SMLR, TKR, TIPT, TWIN, USX, USLM, VIAO, GSM, JHG, ICHR, STNG, AIR, ABM, AMCX, ALG, AEL, APEI, AMSC, AMSF, ABCB, ARKO, ATCX, AXNX, BCML, BCC, BRC, BYRN, CSGS, KMX, PRTS, CATO, CENT, CHS, CVEO, CLW, CCOI, CPSI, CORT, CMI, CTSO, DLB, DFIN, DMLP, DCO, DOCS, EGRX, EMKR, ECPG, EXPO, FHI, DIBS, FBC, FLGT, GIII, GAIA, GCO, GHM, GVA, GBNH, GPI, HBT, HNI, HAFC, HONE, HI, HMST, IIIN, INVA, ISTR, JOUT, KMB, KTB, LPTH, LIND, LVOX, MAN, HZO, MESA, MITK, MODV, NRC, NGS, STIM, NR, NXGN, DNOW, ONB, PCTI, PDFS, PKE, PAYA, PNTG, PRDO, PBI, PROF, QNST, RLGT, RNGR, RLGY, RGS, REZI, SMED, SHEN, SWN, SNEX, SXC, SNX, TBNK, MMM, TG, TRUE, TRST, USPH, UMPQ, UNTY, VEC, VERI, VLGEA, XPEL, XPER, ZVO, IBEX, SIG, ASC, LPG, Reduced Positions: UPLD, ROG, TSC, TBK, ACLS, BAND, CCMP, HAE, HLIO, NPK, SAIA, UTHR, EQC, MYRG, SBNY, CSL, GNTX, HLI, STC, BLD, ARCB, LTHM, MC, MNTV, NMIH, NTGR, ONTO, BSIG, CLPT, HCSG, ATEN, CALX, CCF, HUBB, LCII, MANH, MLKN, UFPI, AGO, AOSL, AVT, FIX, FAF, HRI, NSIT, IPAR, KAI, MMI, KWR, TCBI, AAWW, CHCO, CR, CUTR, ETD, GIC, GIC, GLDD, HUN, JBT, MORN, OPCH, UNF, FN, AGI, ARES, AHH, BKU, BLFS, CASS, CFX, CYH, CODI, CCRN, DDS, DHC, ESE, HIMS, HY, INFN, ITI, JLL, KEX, MKSI, MSM, MEI, PRA, SIEN, TRC, TRNS, WSO, WERN, NVT, OCDX, NVMI, ATNI, ADTN, ALEX, ATEC, ASPN, BXC, BLDR, WHD, CIR, DGII, NPO, EQH, FHB, FF, HCI, HSII, JKHY, HUBG, INVE, LEG, LECO, OCFC, ORI, OBNK, OFIX, PRIM, QTRX, REYN, SMBC, TIG, UCTT, VMI, VPG, AXS, LILAK, AEHR, ASIX, AMRC, BOKF, BHF, VTOL, CPRX, CENTA, CNXC, EBS, EIG, PLUS, EVTC, FCNCA, FBHS, ROCK, HAYN, HTH, HOMB, HZN, H, IPGP, IBTX, NOTV, IPI, KW, KIRK, LYTS, LSTR, LEVI, LOW, MAC, NATI, JWN, ONEW, CNXN, PAAS, POOL, ROLL, JBSS, SHYF, SLP, SII, SUPN, VLY, WNC, WD, WCC, LAZ, INMD, DSX, ACVA, ACIW, AGYS, Y, ATI, AVD, APOG, APYX, APAM, ASPU, AVYA, CDMO, AX, RILY, TECH, PHGE, CRS, CVCO, GTLS, CHK, CRUS, CLFD, CLF, CDE, CHRS, COHU, CIGI, CMC, SCOR, CMTL, CRD.A, DAN, DLX, DHIL, APPS, DZSI, EVI, EXP, WIRE, ENSG, ENVX, EVR, FARO, FBMS, FFBC, FFWM, FORR, GABC, GPK, GFF, HTBK, HCCI, HXL, HTBI, HMHC, HURC, IESC, TILE, IVC, KBR, KBAL, KE, LGIH, LKQ, LXU, LNN, MCFT, MTDR, MXCT, MTOR, MOFG, MOH, NYT, NDLS, OOMA, OMI, PKOH, PDCO, PLAB, POWL, PFBC, RMR, RL, RS, RBA, RGLD, RUTH, RHP, SEIC, SNDR, SBCF, SCWX, SEM, SIGI, SCVL, SIBN, SSD, SITM, SFST, SPB, SPR, SKT, TMST, TRN, TGI, UMBF, UNVR, VSEC, VWTR, WGO, WWD, INT, ASA, TSE, TROX, CAMT, AZZ, AJRD, WMS, ABTX, AWR, AROC, ASTE, ATRC, BCPC, BZH, BELFB, BDC, BRK.B, BIG, BHR, AZTA, BMTC, CBTX, CIT, CRAI, CSWI, CTS, CAMP, CAC, CSTR, CARA, CARS, CENX, CLDT, CEMI, CSCO, CIVI, CIVI, CTG, CEIX, ROAD, AORT, CUBI, CYBE, DXPE, DAKT, DSKE, DBI, FANG, DIOD, DGICA, DVAX, EGBN, ESTE, EHC, ENVA, EOSE, FRPH, FSS, FELE, GPC, GNW, GFI, GBX, HRMY, HSTM, HEI, HLX, HRTG, HIBB, IAG, INGR, IDCC, IVAC, JILL, JBLU, KAR, KLR, KFRC, KN, LARK, LSCC, LEGH, LQDT, LFUS, MCS, MD, MTH, MPAA, MSGM, NBTB, NBHC, NKSH, NP, OSIS, OIS, ZEUS, OSUR, OGN, ORN, PGTI, PLXS, BPOP, PLPC, PBH, FRST, PRG, PHM, QCRH, RES, RDNT, REGI, KRMD, RGP, RHI, SGA, SCSC, SWM, SENEA, SAMG, SKX, SAH, SBSI, SPTN, SPOK, SCS, TPH, TTMI, TMHC, ODP, TVTY, TOL, TREC, TRS, TRUP, UFPT, SLCA, UFI, ULH, VNDA, VREX, VGR, WPRT, WSC, YETI, MGTX, NOMD, SPNT, CRNT, NVGS,

Investment company Royce Investment Partners Current Portfolio ) buys H&R Block Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Bioventus Inc, Forward Air Corp, Newtek Business Services Corp, sells Upland Software Inc, Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp, Rogers Corp, TriState Capital Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royce Investment Partners. As of 2021Q4, Royce Investment Partners owns 966 stocks with a total value of $13.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chuck Royce

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 2,515,541 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.21% MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 843,282 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 5,431,990 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Innospec Inc (IOSP) - 1,351,487 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.81% Mesa Laboratories Inc (MLAB) - 342,758 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 358,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Bioventus Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $16.77, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.439700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,788,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Newtek Business Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $32.27, with an estimated average price of $29.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 884,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $62.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 78,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.68 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $19.38. The stock is now traded at around $19.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 823,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 478,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in H&R Block Inc by 349.76%. The purchase prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,808,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Forward Air Corp by 45.68%. The purchase prices were between $83.32 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $102.89. The stock is now traded at around $93.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 677,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Tegna Inc by 256.61%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01. The stock is now traded at around $22.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,712,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Teradata Corp by 150.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.42 and $58.89, with an estimated average price of $49.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 676,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Ziff Davis Inc by 126.93%. The purchase prices were between $106.43 and $132.98, with an estimated average price of $118.37. The stock is now traded at around $93.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 260,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Upwork Inc by 102.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $43.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 797,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.89 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.68.

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17.

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11.

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The sale prices were between $41.69 and $76.25, with an estimated average price of $55.6.

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 87.68%. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Royce Investment Partners still held 297,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc by 99.14%. The sale prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Royce Investment Partners still held 11,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Rogers Corp by 43.31%. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $273.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Royce Investment Partners still held 196,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 42.17%. The sale prices were between $104.71 and $133.63, with an estimated average price of $120.14. The stock is now traded at around $92.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Royce Investment Partners still held 321,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc by 72.5%. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $74.56, with an estimated average price of $59.65. The stock is now traded at around $61.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Royce Investment Partners still held 186,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 86.43%. The sale prices were between $64.59 and $91.89, with an estimated average price of $77.6. The stock is now traded at around $27.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Royce Investment Partners still held 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.