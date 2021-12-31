Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Royce Investment Partners Buys H&R Block Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Bioventus Inc, Sells Upland Software Inc, Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp

Investment company Royce Investment Partners (Current Portfolio) buys H&R Block Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Bioventus Inc, Forward Air Corp, Newtek Business Services Corp, sells Upland Software Inc, Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp, Rogers Corp, TriState Capital Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royce Investment Partners. As of 2021Q4, Royce Investment Partners owns 966 stocks with a total value of $13.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Chuck Royce 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chuck+royce/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chuck Royce
  1. Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 2,515,541 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.21%
  2. MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 843,282 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
  3. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 5,431,990 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  4. Innospec Inc (IOSP) - 1,351,487 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.81%
  5. Mesa Laboratories Inc (MLAB) - 342,758 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 358,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bioventus Inc (BVS)

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Bioventus Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $16.77, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.439700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,788,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Newtek Business Services Corp (NEWT)

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Newtek Business Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $32.27, with an estimated average price of $29.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 884,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $62.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 78,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK)

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.68 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $19.38. The stock is now traded at around $19.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 823,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 478,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in H&R Block Inc by 349.76%. The purchase prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,808,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Forward Air Corp (FWRD)

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Forward Air Corp by 45.68%. The purchase prices were between $83.32 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $102.89. The stock is now traded at around $93.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 677,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tegna Inc (TGNA)

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Tegna Inc by 256.61%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01. The stock is now traded at around $22.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,712,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Teradata Corp (TDC)

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Teradata Corp by 150.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.42 and $58.89, with an estimated average price of $49.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 676,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Ziff Davis Inc by 126.93%. The purchase prices were between $106.43 and $132.98, with an estimated average price of $118.37. The stock is now traded at around $93.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 260,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Upwork Inc by 102.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $43.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 797,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Sold Out: (MSON)

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.89 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.68.

Sold Out: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17.

Sold Out: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11.

Sold Out: Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The sale prices were between $41.69 and $76.25, with an estimated average price of $55.6.

Reduced: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 87.68%. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Royce Investment Partners still held 297,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: TriState Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc by 99.14%. The sale prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Royce Investment Partners still held 11,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Rogers Corp (ROG)

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Rogers Corp by 43.31%. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $273.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Royce Investment Partners still held 196,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 42.17%. The sale prices were between $104.71 and $133.63, with an estimated average price of $120.14. The stock is now traded at around $92.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Royce Investment Partners still held 321,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc by 72.5%. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $74.56, with an estimated average price of $59.65. The stock is now traded at around $61.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Royce Investment Partners still held 186,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 86.43%. The sale prices were between $64.59 and $91.89, with an estimated average price of $77.6. The stock is now traded at around $27.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Royce Investment Partners still held 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



