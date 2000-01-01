3 Tech Stocks for Growth-Focused Investors

The following tech companies saw their quarterly revenue and net income improve significantly on a year-over-year basis, attracting the interest of growth-focused investors. Furthermore, sell-side analysts on Wall Street have issued positive recommendation ratings for these stocks, suggesting they expect better market valuations in the future.

ServiceNow

The first stock that meets the criteria is ServiceNow Inc. ( NOW, Financial), a Santa Clara, California-based provider of cloud computing solutions to enterprises worldwide.

ServiceNow's quarterly revenue increased 29% year over year to $1.61 billion as of the December 2021 quarter. Revenue was $1.25 billion in the prior-year quarter.

The company recorded a net income of $26 million for the quarter, growing nearly 53% from $17 million a year ago.

The stock was trading at $519.62 per share at close on March 7 following a 5.1% jump over the past year for a market capitalization of $103.04 billion and a 52-week range of $448.27 to $707.60.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 4 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $697.28 per share.

Micron Technology

The second stock that makes the cut is Micron Technology Inc. ( MU, Financial), a Boise, Idaho-based semiconductor manufacturer.

Micron Technology reported quarterly revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended Dec. 2, increased 33.4% year over year to approximately $7.7 billion compared to $5.77 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported net income of $2.31 billion for the quarter, up nearly 190% from $803 million a year ago.

The stock was trading at $75.70 per share at close on March 7 following a 15.55% drop that occurred over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $85.53 billion and a 52-week range of $65.67 to $98.45.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 8 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 10 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock holds a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of about $114.41 per share.

Lam Research

The third company that qualifies is Lam Research Corp. ( LRCX, Financial), a Fremont, California-based designer and manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment that is used to produce integrated circuits.

Lam Research reported revenue of $4.23 billion for the December 2021 quarter. This represents a 22.3% increase from $3.46 billion in the same quarter of 2020.

Net income was $1.195 billion, an increase of 37.5% over net income of $869 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

The stock was trading around $489.15 a share as of March 7 after falling 10.64% over the past year. It has a market cap of $67.78 billion and a 52-week range of $482 to $731.85.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 10 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating.