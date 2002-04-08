Clever Leaves to Present at the 34th Annual ROTH Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. ( CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, is scheduled to participate in the 34th Annual ROTH Conference, which is being held on March 13-15, 2022 at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, CA.



Clever Leaves management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 15th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Company’s website here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with Clever Leaves management, please contact your ROTH representative or the Company’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. Its operations in Colombia and Portugal produce cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished products ​in flower and extract form to a growing base of B2B customers around the globe. Clever Leaves aims to disrupt the traditional cannabis production industry by leveraging environmentally sustainable, ESG-friendly, industrial-scale and low-cost production methods, with the world’s most stringent pharmaceutical quality certifications. For more information, please visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/ and follow Clever Leaves on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Clever Leaves Investor Inquiries:

Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1-949-574-3860

[email protected]

Clever Leaves Press Contacts:

Rich DiGregorio

KCSA Strategic Communications

+1-856-889-7351

[email protected]

Diana Sigüenza

Strategic Communications Director

+57-310-236-8830

[email protected]

Clever Leaves Commercial Inquiries:

Andrew Miller

Vice President Sales - EMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific

+1-416-817-1336

[email protected]