Halberd Expands Its Technical Expertise with the Addition of Microbiology Professor

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) is pleased to announce Youngstown State University's (YSU) Dr. Chester R. Cooper has joined its technical team. Dr. Cooper currently holds the position of Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, at Youngstown State University. Dr. Cooper has been a valuable resource in Halberd's work at the university in the area of E. coli testing and analysis over the past several months.

Dr. Cooper earned his Doctorate and Master Degrees in Microbiology at the University of Texas - Austin in 1989, and 1983, respectively. In addition to his role as Professor, Dr. Cooper is active in the YSU Research Foundation and is currently its Secretary/Treasurer. Prior to YSU, Dr. Cooper served as an Assistant Professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, and has held positions at Kent State University, Case Western Reserve, University Hospitals of Cleveland, Veterans Administration Hospital of Cleveland and numerous other prestigious institutions during his illustrious career.

Dr. Cooper has authored/co-authored 47 peer-reviewed publications and 13 book chapters in the field of biology and microbiology. He has been awarded numerous Research Funding Awards/Grants, and several Professional Development Awards.

Dr. Cooper commented, "I am very pleased and humbled to have the opportunity to become part of Team Halberd. I find the Halberd scientists and business leaders to be top notch individuals. They not only hold the necessary skills and values to further the health and well-being of others, but they are wholly committed to this end. I am looking forward to making contributions to these worthwhile efforts."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated, "We have a tremendous team of experts, and with the addition of Dr. Cooper, we will expand our technical capabilities. Dr. Cooper heads up a well-equipped laboratory at YSU which has been an invaluable technical resource in our R&D accomplishments to date. In addition to the neurodegenerative disease program at Halberd, Dr. Cooper will also focus his efforts on the microbiology associated with the eradication of E. Coli and bacterial infections using lasers and/or radio frequency exposure in our patented extracorporeal process."

About Youngstown State University

Youngstown State University is a public university in Youngstown, Ohio, and is composed of 5 undergraduate colleges. The University has over 150 undergraduate degree programs and 50 graduate degree programs serving over 12,000 students in studies up to the doctoral level. Beyond its current student body, the university has more than 125,000 alumni across the country and around the world.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed twenty related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

