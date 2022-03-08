GlobeX Data Launches Swiss Hosted "Sekur" for Businesses, Including New SekurMail Solutions for Consumers and Businesses with Private Domains Hosting

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA: GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that it has completed the launch of its business services for its Sekur suite of secure communications, such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger and Sekur.

Additionally, the Company has launched a new plan called SekurMail which is its Email only plan for consumers and businesses. The new plans are as follows (per user):

Sekur for Consumers: US$10/month or US$100/year

Sekur for Businesses: US$15/month or US$150/year

SekurMail for Consumers: US$7/month or US$70/year

SekurMail for Businesses: US$10/month or US$100/year

SekurMessenger for Consumers: US$5/month or US$50/year

SekurMessenger for Businesses: US$7/month or US$70/year

All plans now come with a feature allowing purchasers to select the exact amount of licenses they want to purchase, giving full flexibility to families and businesses who desire to purchase more licenses.

Additionally, businesses are now able to host their company emails on SekurMail and migrate all their existing email from their ISP to the Sekur platform seamlessly. The launch of Email only plans and business packages signals a next step in the Company's product line roll out and the beginning of the B2B and B2B2C phase of marketing to companies of all sizes, directly and through distributors and platforms specializing in marketing to businesses only.

The Company is continuing to work on its SekurMail application and plans to have a first commercial version no later than April 15 2022. With the new business plans and the SekurMAil application, the Company is ready to market its packages to more than 30 million Small and Medium Businesses in the USA.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are excited to deploy our new SekurMail email service and our new Sekur business plans for securing businesses' emails and messaging communications globally. With over 30 million businesses to target in the USA, we have plenty of opportunities to gain a portion of that market share, as businesses small and large are looking for private and secure means of email and messenger communications. Now that businesses can migrate their emails seamlessly to the Company's Sekur platform, we are ready to start marketing to SMBs in the USA at first, and globally later in the year as we expand our reach. We plan to also complete our first commercial version of our SekurMail application, which we believe will be completed no later than mid-April. As we are not connected, and never have been connected, to any Big Tech platform, we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland. We are looking forward to offer true data privacy and no data mining to all Americans and their businesses and protect their intellectual property, and their privacy, from data miners and malicious hackers."

Sekur , which includes SekurMessenger and SekurMail, is part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one application, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur 's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a Sekur number. The Sekur number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other Sekur users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Additionally, SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called Chat by Invites. This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. This unique feature is now fully deployed and functional on all iOS and Android devices and web platforms. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to real estate, legal, financial, government, energy, mining, manufacturing, trade and medical sectors.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, and secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, . GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

