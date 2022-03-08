Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
CP's Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer to address the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 15, 2022

Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2022

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Nadeem Velani will address the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 15, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET.

CP will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

favicon.png?sn=CA83587&sd=2022-03-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cps-executive-vice-president-and-chief-financial-officer-to-address-the-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-on-march-15-2022-301497236.html

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CA83587&Transmission_Id=202203081100PR_NEWS_USPR_____CA83587&DateId=20220308
