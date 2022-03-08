Aftermath Islands Launches Mom Island in Celebration of International Women's Day

Metaverse Space Dedicated to Women Who Have Supported the Growth of Us All Opens Presale This Morning via "Joy of Mom" 2.7 Million User Facebook Page

TORONTO, ON and BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.(CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company"), a global blockchain and fintech solutions company, focused on digital identity, integrated avatars and the Metaverse, is pleased to announce that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ("Aftermath Islands") celebrates International Women's Day with the launch of a new virtual landscape, Mom Island, providing a special virtual place dedicated to our mothers and all women from around the world. The program is being launched with the Joy of Mom Facebook Group, which has over 2.7 million followers. In addition to land dedicated to the advancement of women, education, entrepreneurship, health and other key factors, individuals, businesses, and organizations will be able to purchase a limited amount of virtual land starting at USD $100 per 1000 m2 parcel.

Mom Island will launch with Facebook's 2.77 Million user Joy Of Mom page. "We are excited to be a part of this launch as we work together to bring momhood into the future," said Vicki Reece, CEO of Joy of Mom. "We have been gathering, appealing, empowering, and working for moms for 11 years now," Reece added, "this is the next step."

Mom Island will be the lifestyle and education community for Moms, by Moms, and about Moms. All curated and vetted by Moms. Every Mom lifecycle from pregnancy, baby, toddler, pre-school, elementary, middle, high school, college, in the job market, back-on-the-couch-in-the-basement, engaged, married, grand babies, and divorce will be addressed on Mom Island.

Stroll the mall, grab a coffee, and pop into the salon for hair and nails with friends. Take your kids to Tutor Town for specialized vetted academic help. Attend celebrity meet and greets, home beautification, personal improvement, business development, concerts, craft lessons for you and the family, and get great deals on attractions for the kids. Enjoy vacation deals, special products, specialized cell phone services, live webcams, and restaurants online and at home.

All Mom age groups and interests, public and private meeting rooms will be 100% anonymous and secure. It's a place specifically for Moms, curated and vetted by our expert Moms. Plenty of Mom advice also, from skincare and bath-time, to tips on relaxation and advice from doctors and successful mompreneurs - including Dr. Phyllis, who will provide advice on subjects like learning how to make money at home, therapy, and life coaching. Some features will also be available for your children!

Mom Island - it's about time Moms had a place to call their own!

The Islands board of advisors, all moms of all ages, martial status, and disciplines will be instrumental in lighting the path in the metaverse for Mom Island:

Angie and Ruth McCartney - The step Mum of Beatle Paul McCartney and the Mum of Ruth McCartney this mother and daughter duo have been through a lot of usual mom business in rather unusual circumstances.

Dr. Naomi Zuckerman - Mom, innovator, content creator, and medical practitioner with an additional expertise in nutrition.

Hedda Muskat - Mom and Emmy-award winning producer of America's Got Talent and the Ellen DeGeneres show among others

Marianne Daley - Mom and successful executive in Cyber security and technology for a Fortune 500 company.

Monika Limlingan - a Mom and a triplet from Poland who, along with her two sisters, have masters' degrees in music and tour the globe playing violin fronting some of the world's greatest orchestras.

Judy Povilitis - Mom and highly regarded 40 year educator who is currently director for the Billings Montana School District. She has significant background and experience in special education, school administration and alternative education opportunities.

Angelica Bridges - Mom and Baywatch star who is also a tv host, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Karen Fawcett - Mom and grandmom who was a founder and retired president of BonjourParis.com. She is a journalist and designer who lived in Paris for 25 years and has globetrotted extensively.

Danielle Turner - Mom and successful entrepreneur who runs 11 television stations/production houses around the US.

Van Jewel - Mom, entrepreneur, and singer who has tour the world with the likes of the Fifth Dimension and Donna Summer. Van spent several years producing Maya Angelou's last project which was an album of her work.

Liquid Avatar Technologies' digital identity solution will be used throughout Aftermath Islands providing credentials for key access to Estate Islands, private islands, restricted events, and venues, and will be available to other Metaverse properties to reduce identity fraud and bad actors. Participants will be able to use their Liquid Avatar mobile wallet to also opt-in to permission-based loyalty, engagement, and other brand programs to receive online and offline incentives.

Additional premium theme islands are planned for release. Aftermath Islands Metaverse is working with brands and agencies and welcomes the opportunity explore partnerships that will create new and interactive virtual experiences for players, owners, and users.

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited - www.aftermathislands.com

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation which is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

Aftermath Islands as first described in the initial whitepaper published in 2017 and then subsequently updated, was based on the premise of a water-world with islands that represented destinations in a global virtual game. Since then, the Aftermath Islands metaverse has evolved and now represents exciting themed based islands, communities, and estates where players can experience a wide range of adventures and opportunities.

In Aftermath Islands' virtual world, users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property and assets, like buildings, crafted items, transport, and other items all through NFTs, a non-fungible token that represents the ownership of virtual and other assets. Each plot or parcel of VL is unique and owners get to choose what content they want to publish on their VL. This can range from simple scenery and structures to an interactive game, store, warehouse, dwelling, facility, or destination. Users can purchase VL as well as all other goods and services in Aftermath Islands with CREDITS, the current code name for in-game currency, fiat and other authorized currencies, coins, and tokens.

Aftermath Islands is a shared virtual world, much like the Metaverse described by author Ernest Cline in his science-fiction novels Ready Player One and Ready Player Two. Expected to launch mid-2022, Aftermath Islands will allow users to connect and interact with each other, create content, craft, participate in activities and quests and play games. Aftermath Islands will have a virtual economy where users can engage in a myriad of in-world economic transactions as well as monetize the content, items, quests, and applications they build.

For more information about Aftermath Islands, please visit www.aftermathislands.com

About Oasis Digital Studios Limited - www.oasisdigitalstudios.com

Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis") brings together leading individuals and organizations in blockchain technology, computer graphics, augmented reality, entertainment, art, sports, gaming, music, media, comic book, memorabilia, and pop culture arenas to support the fast-paced and growing digital collectible and NFT marketplace. The Oasis business model is to create storytelling, experiential and collectible partnerships with artists, sports personalities, talent, brands, and commercial enterprises to create digital offerings and digital / physical product programs via digital collectibles and NFTs. Oasis uses multimedia, cinematics, animations, and other techniques to create unique products together with the latest Augmented Reality and virtual technologies to tell the Artist and Talent stories providing immersive experiences for Digital Collectibles and NFTs. The Oasis AR Enhanced NFT experience, powered by ImagineAR, will be available exclusively through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App, which features the ability for users to create digital icons that allow them to manage, control and create value from their biometrically verified digital identity, and is available on Google Play and in the Apple App Store.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) has been developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC, the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI"), The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the Lumedic Exchange.

The Company has a suite of early-stage revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including KABN KASH, a cash back and reward program that has over 500 leading online merchants and is working to release its own branded network payment card.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions and has acquired 50% and control of the Aftermath Islands Metaverse program.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

