Perk Labs Announces Attendance at the Franchise Canada Show in Toronto

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy, is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Franchise Canada Show from March 26-27 at The International Centre, 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

This will be the first in-person Franchise Canada Show after over a year of virtual trade shows. Since 1996, the Franchise Canada Show is the official show of the Canadian Franchise Association and has helped thousands of Canadians realize their dreams of building their own successful business and taking control over their financial situation through franchising. The Franchise Canada Show will include 50+ exhibitors including Canadian restaurant franchisors.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Franchise Canada Show. Now that the pandemic restrictions have eased across the country, the Franchise Canada Show provides a tremendous opportunity to reach like-minded eager entrepreneurs and creates the opportunity for a thrilling new chapter for Perk Hero" said Justin Strange, VP of Franchise Sales & Operations. "After two long years, we are ready to go out and get our digital dine-in product on as many tables as possible. Restaurants desperately need our solution to assist them through the massive labour shortage that is holding back the restaurant and bar industry."

Perk Hero recently signed its first franchise in Mississauga, Ontario. Based on the strong level of interest and number of inquiries into its digital franchising program from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), the Company believes that the GTA will be a key market for the expansion of its digital franchise program.

For more information on the Franchise Canada Show, please visit: https://pheedloop.com/torontofranchiseshow/site/home/

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. The CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 700 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada's best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, the CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and Canadian franchise opportunities. Canadian franchises contribute over $100 billion per year to the Canadian economy and create jobs for more than 1.9 million Canadians.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform on a mission to empower business owners with the digital tools to provide their customers with dining experiences that are more engaging, convenient and rewarding. Perk Hero is growing through a unique community-driven digital franchise business that is available to entrepreneurs at an attractive start-up price.

Through Perk Hero, franchisees can offer restaurants and other bricks-and-mortar businesses, a solution that provides the convenience of mobile ordering and payment combined with a powerful digital loyalty program and customer relationship management software. Unlike brick & mortar franchises, as a Perk Hero digital franchise, owners do not have to take on significant overhead and can build a growing recurring software-as-a-service (SAAS) revenue stream in their local marketplace. All franchisees have access to Perk Hero's online portal that provides powerful analytics, merchant management, promotional tools and support and training.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io. Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com. For more information on a Perk Franchise, visit www.perkfranchise.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, including that the Greater Toronto Area will be a key market for the expansion of its franchise program. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

