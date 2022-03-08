AdvanceTC Limited Releases Promo Video for its New Xplore X7U

NEW YORK , NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88) (OTCQB:ATCLF) ('AdvanceTC' or the 'Company') is pleased to advise that the Company has released the New Xplore X7U Promo video to the market ahead of commercialisation later this month.

Below is the link to the New Xplore X7U promo video:-

https://advancetc.com/index.php/xplore/

The Company will release more promotional videos leading up to its global release targeted in 2nd quarter of 2022 .

For more information and features available on the new Xplore X7U, please download the brochure here:-

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mZJvvyzZ0nteujewHugxZEjM0dVajP74/view

The Company will continue to update its progress as and when new information is made available to the Company.

About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high tech mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices since 2005. AdvanceTC W3, a full Windows® OS microcomputer integrated with cellular telephony capabilities and the Xplore X7 the world first android smartphone with satellite messaging and emergency service, fully designed and developed using its own patented proprietary technology and engineering innovation.

For further information please contact:

Name: CP Loi / Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.advancetc.us

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of AdvanceTC. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the NSX and the risk that AdvanceTC will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of AdvanceTC to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in AdvanceTC. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Australian securities laws.

