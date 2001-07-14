Beacon Recognizes Female Roofing Professionals

In honor of International Women’s Day, Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today the launch of its second annual North American Female Roofing Professional of the Year contest, shining a spotlight on women in the roofing industry across the U.S. and Canada. Beacon encourages the public to nominate a female roofing professional who has exuded excellence, faced adversity, been an industry trailblazer, or gone above and beyond for a customer, co-worker, or her community.

Nominations are welcome now through April 11 by visiting the contest+website. Five finalists will be announced in May, and the public will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite finalists. Beacon will announce the winner and runners-up in June. The five winners will receive prize money to support further professional development such as attending the International Roofing Expo.

“From roof installers and office staff to sales managers and owners, women work hard to keep the roofing industry moving forward,” said Jonathan Bennett, Beacon’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Beacon recognizes that women are often underrepresented throughout our industry, and this contest is designed to recognize their significant contributions made on a daily basis. We hope the public will help us identify individuals who inspire others and help our communities.”

Last year’s winner, Stephanie Pouse, is a partner and co-founder at Brahma Roofing & Construction in Windsor, Colorado. Stephanie was honored for her leadership throughout her company, along with her work rehabilitating a local elementary school in Mexico and redeveloping an elementary school playground in Costa Rica to mitigate flooding.

“It was an honor to be recognized by Beacon and my local community for the inaugural award,” said Pouse. “I believe contests like this, showcasing the important role women play in our industry, will continue to highlight the vast opportunities available for women in the roofing space."

From March 8 through April 11, the public can nominate a female roofing professional on the contest+website or by submitting an e-mail to [email protected]. Nominations must include why the nominee deserves to win the Female Roofing Professional of the Year contest as well as a short biography and photo.

To learn more about the contest and read the official rules, visit https%3A%2F%2Fgo.becn.com%2Ffemaleroofpro%2Frules.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their business with us online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

