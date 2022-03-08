General Dynamics Chairman and CEO to speak at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

PR Newswire
RESTON, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Phebe N. Novakovic will speak at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 16, at 10:30 a.m. EDT.
A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available at www.gd.com.
General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information is available at www.gd.com.
