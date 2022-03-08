Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named 2022 Hispanic Motor Press EV of the Year

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been named EV of the Year in the 2022 Hispanic Motor Press Awards. The 12th Annual awards program recognizes the best vehicles for Hispanic consumers based on styling, driving satisfaction, technology, safety, environmental impact, mechanical reliability, and value.

"At Hyundai, we are committed to addressing the needs of Hispanic automotive buyers, and this award further validates that our class-leading vehicles are resonating," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "The IONIQ 5 has the perfect combination of impressive range, performance, charging speed, advance technology, versatile interior space and cutting-edge design coupled with one of the best warranty and maintenance plans in the industry."

"Hyundai is paying close attention to consumer automotive trends and continues to deliver on attributes that are important for Hispanic drivers and their families," said Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, founder and president, Hispanic Motor Press Foundation. "A core mission of the Hispanic Motor Press is to educate and encourage the adoption of clean and safe transportation, capable of reducing greenhouse emissions, and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 helps us achieve this goal."

Hispanic Motor Press Awards

The Hispanic Motor Press Awards is the only independent Hispanic awards presented in the country for the Hispanic community to help, educate, and pre-select the best vehicle options in the market. This year's jury panel is comprised of 23 national Hispanic journalists, content creators, and influencers who assess the vehicles while considering key purchase drivers for Hispanic families in quality, reliability, style, safety, and value.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-ioniq-5-named-2022-hispanic-motor-press-ev-of-the-year-301498168.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America