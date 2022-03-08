Fox Corporation Chief Operating Officer John Nallen to Participate at Upcoming Deutsche Bank Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced that Chief Operating Officer John Nallen will participate in a keynote session at the Deutsche Bank Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 15 at approximately 8:05am (Eastern), 5:05am (Pacific).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com.

