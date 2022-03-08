TBWA Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022 for the Fourth Year in a Row

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA\Worldwide has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, ranking number one in the Advertising sector and marking the fourth year in a row TBWA has been named one of the most innovative companies in the world.

The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world.

"It's a tremendous honor to receive recognition for the fourth year in a row as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies," said Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA\Worldwide. "We are thrilled to be number one in the advertising sector. We are especially honored that the editors recognized our ability to use creativity as a catalyst for our clients' business transformation and our commitment to innovating across the total brand experience, all while creating positive social impact as a global creative collective. Thank you to our people and our clients, as it's your dedication and partnership that makes this recognition possible.

Fast Company highlighted several notable projects from across the TBWA global collective, including:

Juniper Park\TBWA's Signal for Help, a hand gesture created for the Canadian Women's Foundation that serves as a distress signal for domestic violence. The signal helped to save an abducted teenager's life after she used it to alert a driver that she needed assistance after learning it on TikTok, where it had been shared millions of times.

TBWA\Media Arts Lab's Hollywood in Your Pocket, which enlisted Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow to introduce iPhone 13 Pro's new cinematic mode by shooting five different genre scenes (romance, war, gangster, space thriller, and Western) in a campaign that extended into an interactive digital experience.

The MIC list is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multi-day summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About TBWA\Worldwide

TBWA is The Disruption® Company. We use creativity to help businesses challenge the status quo and capture an unfair share of the future. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, and Adweek's 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we are a creative company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our collective has 10,000+ creative minds in 41 countries, and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram , and like us on Facebook . TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

