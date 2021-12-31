Green Square Capital Advisors Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, The Interpublic Group of Inc

- New Purchases: IWD, USAI, OMC, SWKS, HCSG, OLO, DG, TRGP, STZ, MEDP, WES, HCCI, UNP, BP, PLXP, ITB, XBI,
- Added Positions: QQQ, SHY, VOO, CEF, VB, FHN, STIP, VTIP, TIP, EPD, MDY, NWL, MMP, WMB, VZ, ATCX, OKE, SRVR, VCSH, MMM, MPLX, LYB, ABBV, HBI, ENB, ET, XOM, WBA, KO, PXD, GILD, IP, MSM, JNPR, PYPL, DUK, GOOG, MO, ADBE, FB, PSX, V, MA, EXC, FDX, SO, GIS, PPL, MSFT, TGT, ZTS, PAA, NFLX, JNJ, EQIX, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, VGSH, IBM, LMT, LEG, AMLP, DOW, BMY, NEM, T, NML, KMI, BSV, CVX, BRK.B, LYFT, MINT, GOVT, WMT, PFE, PEP, HD, CCI, HIO, JPS, NS, MRK, AMT,
- Sold Out: IPG, SNA, GSST, IEF, VGIT, RDS.B, CEN, RRBI, COST, URI, GM, VMD, WTRH, SLVM,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 259,379 shares, 20.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.67%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 231,372 shares, 19.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 121,179 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,636 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,778 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.21%
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $159.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 65,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $24.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 52,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $76.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $134.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Olo Inc (OLO)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $12.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $331.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 259,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1787.35%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $86.01, with an estimated average price of $85.67. The stock is now traded at around $84.356600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 143,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 34.10%. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $20.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 149,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 47.68%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $203.100100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 61.71%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $16.67. The stock is now traded at around $23.543000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 55,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 44.98%. The purchase prices were between $104.21 and $105.78, with an estimated average price of $104.88. The stock is now traded at around $106.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31.Sold Out: Snap-on Inc (SNA)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.46 and $50.57, with an estimated average price of $50.51.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.15 and $116.04, with an estimated average price of $114.56.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $65.9 and $66.93, with an estimated average price of $66.44.Sold Out: (RDS.B)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.21%. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2802.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.3%. Green Square Capital Advisors Llc still held 4,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 43.54%. The sale prices were between $60.75 and $61.16, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $59.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Green Square Capital Advisors Llc still held 83,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 64.83%. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Green Square Capital Advisors Llc still held 4,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 66.25%. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $453.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Green Square Capital Advisors Llc still held 1,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 65.91%. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Green Square Capital Advisors Llc still held 12,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Dow Inc (DOW)
Green Square Capital Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Dow Inc by 63.76%. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Green Square Capital Advisors Llc still held 9,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.
