Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Grab Holdings Limited ( GRAB) ("Grab").



Grab develops delivery management, mobility, financial services, and enterprise software solutions. In particular, Grab operates a “super app” that functions as Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing and delivery service, similar to Uber.

In December, 2021, Grab went public through a special-purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") merger, emphasizing the company's dramatic growth in the food delivery, digital payments, ride-hailing and financial services areas through its "super app." Then, on March 3, 2022, Grab announced its first quarterly earnings report as a public company. Among other things, the company reported a 44% revenue decline from the same period in the prior year, along with a loss of $3.6 billion for the year. In addressing these concerns, Grab’s CFO attributed the poor financial results to “invest[ing] heavily” in driver incentives and stated that “[i]t will take one or two quarters to get equilibrium between drivers and riders, between supply and demand.”

Following this news, Grab's stock price fell $1.95 per share, or 37.28%, to close at $3.28 per share on March 3, 2022.

