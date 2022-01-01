Apple Introduces Gorgeous New Green Finishes for the iPhone 13 Lineup

Apple® today announced two all-new beautiful colors for iPhone® 13 Pro and iPhone 13, alpine green and green. The iPhone 13 lineup features sleek designs made even more durable with the Ceramic Shield™ front cover, and includes the breakthrough A15 Bionic chip, an advanced 5G experience, cutting-edge camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and a huge leap in battery life. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also offer a bright Super Retina XDR® display, while iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max include a vibrant Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion® featuring an adaptive refresh rate from 10Hz up to 120Hz. The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and green iPhone 13 will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability starting Friday, March 18.

“People love the design of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, and we’re excited to unveil the stunning new alpine green and green finishes, which join the wide range of beautiful colors on the iPhone 13 lineup,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “These new colors give customers even more options when choosing their iPhone, and we can’t wait for them to take advantage of all the iPhone 13 lineup offers, including unmatched performance with A15 Bionic, our best camera systems, massive improvements to battery life for everyday needs, fast 5G, incredible durability, and so much more.”

Sophisticated and Durable Design

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 feature a sleek and durable design. The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, created using multiple layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics applied across the surface, is perfectly complemented by the surgical-grade stainless steel band and textured matte back glass. Both models feature the most advanced display ever on iPhone — Super Retina XDR with ProMotion — and are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes. The green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature an elegant color-matched aluminum frame and precision-milled back glass, vibrant Super Retina XDR display, and are available in 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch sizes.1 The entire lineup is also protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover — exclusive to iPhone and tougher than any smartphone glass — and maintains an industry-leading IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.2

A15 Bionic: The Ultimate Smartphone Chip

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 are powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which enables incredible experiences like Cinematic mode, offers fantastic graphics, and is tightly integrated with iOS 15. A15 Bionic efficiently handles the most demanding tasks, is capable of even faster machine learning computations, and with a custom-built image signal processor (ISP) coupled with powerful camera hardware, enables camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and more. With A15 Bionic, more power-efficient components, and power optimizations made possible by the tight integration of hardware and software, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 offer even better battery life, including the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max.3

The Most Advanced Camera Systems on iPhone

With top-of-the-line camera hardware optimized to work seamlessly with iOS 15, and powered by the new ISP in A15 Bionic, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 offer the most advanced pro and dual-camera systems ever on iPhone. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduced new Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto cameras that capture stunning photos and video, and enable impressive new pro camera capabilities like macro photography and video. The dual-camera system on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini represents a massive leap in camera design, with a Wide camera featuring the biggest sensor ever in an iPhone dual-camera system, a custom-designed Ultra Wide camera, and sensor-shift optical image stabilization. Powered by the faster Neural Engine in A15 Bionic, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 offer powerful computational photography features, including Smart HDR 4, Deep Fusion™, Night mode on all cameras across the lineup, Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, and Photographic Styles. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also feature Apple ProRAW®.

Offering the highest quality video in a smartphone, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 introduced Cinematic mode, rendering a beautiful bokeh effect in video, with the ability for users to adjust the focus during and after capture.4 iPhone is also the first smartphone in the world to offer a full Dolby Vision HDR workflow — capture, edit, and share — and with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, users can also take advantage of ProRes™.

Featuring iOS 15

iPhone 13 Pro in alpine green and iPhone 13 in green ship with iOS 15.4, which offers the ability to use Face ID® while wearing a mask, a new Siri® voice option, expanded language support for Visual Lookup, new emoji, and much more.

These latest software features build on the release of iOS 15, which enhanced the iPhone experience with more ways to stay connected, powerful updates that help users focus and explore, and intelligent features to get more done with iPhone. Now FaceTime® calls feel more natural with spatial audio and Portrait mode, SharePlay™ delivers a way for users to share experiences with friends and family while on a FaceTime call, Focus helps users reduce distraction, notifications have been redesigned, and Live Text™ uses on-device intelligence to recognize text in a photo and allows users to take action. Apple Maps brings beautiful ways to navigate and explore the world with a three-dimensional city-driving experience and walking directions in augmented reality. Weather is redesigned with full-screen maps and more graphical displays of data; Wallet adds support for home keys, driver’s licenses, and state IDs; and privacy controls in Siri, Mail, and more places across the system further protect user information.5

iPhone and the Environment

iPhone 13 models are designed to minimize their impact on the environment, including the use of 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in magnets like those used in MagSafe®, 100 percent recycled gold in the plating of the main logic board and the wire in the front camera and rear cameras, 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board, and for the first time, in the solder of the battery management unit. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also include antenna lines that utilize upcycled plastic water bottles that have been chemically transformed into a stronger, high-performance material — an industry first. Redesigned packaging for the iPhone 13 lineup eliminates the outer plastic wrap, avoiding 600 metric tons of plastic and bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from all packaging by 2025. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 meet Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency, and remain free of numerous harmful substances.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have net-zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will be 100 percent carbon neutral.

Pricing and Availability

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are currently available in sierra blue, graphite, gold, and silver, and will be available in the new alpine green in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, starting at $999 (US) and $1,099 (US) respectively. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are currently available in (PRODUCT)RED, 6 starlight, midnight, blue, and pink, and will be available in the new green in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, starting at $799 (US) and $699 (US) respectively.

(US) and (US) respectively. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are currently available in (PRODUCT)RED, starlight, midnight, blue, and pink, and will be available in the new green in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, starting at (US) and (US) respectively. Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan , the UK , the US , and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in alpine green, and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in green beginning at 5 a.m. PST on Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.

, the , the , and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in alpine green, and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in green beginning at 5 a.m. PST on Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18. Customers can get iPhone 13 Pro for $41.62 (US) a month for 24 months before trade-in, iPhone 13 Pro Max for $45.79 (US) a month for 24 months before trade-in, iPhone 13 for $33.29 (US) a month for 24 months before trade-in, and iPhone 13 mini for $29.12 (US) a month for 24 months before trade-in from apple.com%2Fstore, in the Apple Store® app, and at Apple Store locations. 7

(US) a month for 24 months before trade-in, iPhone 13 Pro Max for (US) a month for 24 months before trade-in, iPhone 13 for (US) a month for 24 months before trade-in, and iPhone 13 mini for (US) a month for 24 months before trade-in from apple.com%2Fstore, in the Apple Store® app, and at Apple Store locations. iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini are also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.

iOS 15.4 will be available as a free software update starting next week.

Customers can save up to $1,000 (US) with trade-in directly from apple.com%2Fstore or at an Apple Store location when they activate it with select US carriers. Terms apply. For eligibility requirements and more details see apple.com%2Fshop%2Fbuy-iphone%2Fcarrier-offers.

(US) with trade-in directly from apple.com%2Fstore or at an Apple Store location when they activate it with select US carriers. Terms apply. For eligibility requirements and more details see apple.com%2Fshop%2Fbuy-iphone%2Fcarrier-offers. Apple provides customers with a number of services in store and online. From personalized support and advice from Apple Specialists to convenient delivery and pickup options, Apple ensures the best way to buy Apple products is from Apple Store locations and apple.com%2Fstore.

1 The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.06 inches (iPhone 13 Pro), 6.68 inches (iPhone 13 Pro Max), 6.06 inches (iPhone 13), or 5.42 inches (iPhone 13 mini) diagonally. Actual viewable area is less.

2 iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini are splash-, water-, and dust-resistant, were tested under controlled laboratory conditions, and have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes). Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions. Resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.

3 Battery life varies by use and many other factors; actual results will vary.

4 The ability to edit the depth-of-field effect is available in iMovie® for macOS® and Final Cut Pro®, and requires macOS Monterey. Final Cut Pro is available separately.

5 Some features may not be available in all regions or all languages. For more information on iOS 15, visit apple.com%2Fios%2Fios-15%2Ffeatures.

6 Every iPhone 13 (PRODUCT)RED purchase contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat pandemics like COVID‑19 and AIDS.

7 This option is available to qualified customers and requires a 24‑month installment loan when selecting Citizens One or Apple Card® Monthly Installments (ACMI) as payment type at checkout at Apple. iPhone activation required with AT&T, T‑Mobile/Sprint, or Verizon for purchases made with ACMI at an Apple Store. Taxes and shipping are not included in ACMI and are subject to the cardholder’s variable APR. Additional ACMI terms are in the Customer Agreement. Additional iPhone Payments terms are at apple.com%2Flegal%2Fsales-support%2Fiphoneinstallments_us.

