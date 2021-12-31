Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Walmart Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Vale SA

- New Purchases: WMT, PG, JPM, JNJ, KKR, MO, ROG, NG., EOAN, ENB, ATO, ENEL, IBN, NESN, ITUB4, EXC, BTI, DTG, APP,
- Added Positions: V, DVN, NEM, CHTR, XOM, TSM, PETR4, BATS, BNP, PM, OXY, UNH, BBVA, GOOG, LKOH, NOVO B, PBR, AZN, HUM, LLY, ROSN,
- Reduced Positions: MS, TGT, BX, ASML, 03968, SBER, RY, MBG, GLEN, ASML, MSFT, MT, MT,
- Sold Out: FB, NVDA, VALE3, AMZN, ADBE, VOW3, BAC, SAN, BBDC4, LEN, MA, X,
These are the top 5 holdings of GQG PARTNERS GLOBAL QUALITY EQUITY FUND
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,653 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 81,256 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,761 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
- Visa Inc (V) - 153,761 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.29%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 223,465 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $139.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 223,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $148.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 149,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $128.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 105,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $169.632600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 97,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 199,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 241,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Visa Inc by 96.29%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $192.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 153,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 167.51%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 324,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 590.87%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $77.760200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 168,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 44.95%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $554.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 41,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 52.37%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $88.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 377,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 45.89%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 199,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE3)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $62.33 and $81.62, with an estimated average price of $74.04.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.Sold Out: Volkswagen AG (VOW3)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Volkswagen AG. The sale prices were between $161.66 and $206.1, with an estimated average price of $183.92.Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 36.52%. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $83.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 117,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 36.58%. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 88,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 45.84%. The sale prices were between $611.6 and $770.5, with an estimated average price of $694.64. The stock is now traded at around $540.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 8,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (03968)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in China Merchants Bank Co Ltd by 51.22%. The sale prices were between $57.95 and $68.05, with an estimated average price of $63.44. The stock is now traded at around $59.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 397,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Sberbank of Russia PJSC (SBER)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Sberbank of Russia PJSC by 23.45%. The sale prices were between $281.3 and $387.2, with an estimated average price of $334.47. The stock is now traded at around $130.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 1,757,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 31.89%. The sale prices were between $125.74 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $130.86. The stock is now traded at around $136.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 44,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.
