Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Walmart Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, JPMorgan Chase, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Philip Morris International Inc

- New Purchases: WMT, PG, JPM, ATO, JNJ, MO, TSM, AZN, MDLZ, NEM, KKR, APP, EXC,
- Added Positions: V, CHTR, XOM, GOOG, UNH, DVN, HUM, OXY, LLY, SYNH,
- Reduced Positions: PM, FB, BX, MT, MS, MSFT, TGT,
- Sold Out: NVDA, AMZN, ADBE, BAC, MA, LEN, X, AEO, FCX,
These are the top 5 holdings of GQG PARTNERS US SELECT QUALITY EQUITY FUND
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 27,900 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.25%
- Visa Inc (V) - 257,309 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.28%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 105,290 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.22%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 147,965 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.63%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 70,227 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.92%
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $139.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 303,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $148.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 222,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $128.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 182,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $113.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 264,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $169.632600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 159,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 558,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Visa Inc by 83.28%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $192.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 257,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 95.92%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $554.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 70,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $88.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 670,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2567.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 27,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $476.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 105,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 754,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94.
