Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Heineken NV, Unilever PLC, Unilever PLC, Sells NVIDIA Corp, ASML Holding NV, Meta Platforms Inc

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Heineken NV, Unilever PLC, Unilever PLC, Gazprom PJSC, Unilever PLC, sells NVIDIA Corp, ASML Holding NV, Meta Platforms Inc, Bank Bradesco SA, Samsung Electronics Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q4, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 62 stocks with a total value of $8.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 21,219,705 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 23,209,799 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.35% Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) - 13,800,707 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.76% Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) - 9,659,448 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65% Sberbank of Russia PJSC (SBER) - 78,090,415 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Heineken NV. The purchase prices were between $87.46 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $93.9. The stock is now traded at around $79.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 2,529,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $47.3, with an estimated average price of $46.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 2,755,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,343,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,753,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1425.65 and $1688.7, with an estimated average price of $1554.71. The stock is now traded at around $1324.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 6,078,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Gazprom PJSC by 138.89%. The purchase prices were between $316.5 and $386.15, with an estimated average price of $347.71. The stock is now traded at around $238.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 53,926,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd by 110.85%. The purchase prices were between $430 and $490.8, with an estimated average price of $462.95. The stock is now traded at around $340.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 4,043,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $2534.55 and $3000.85, with an estimated average price of $2791.02. The stock is now traded at around $2121.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 13,800,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 311.17%. The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $31.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 22,413,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 47.23%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,962,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in PetroChina Co Ltd by 78.26%. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.65. The stock is now traded at around $4.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 300,818,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $19.05 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.33.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.5 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $55.06.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in AmorePacific Corp. The sale prices were between $157000 and $192500, with an estimated average price of $179589.