Blockbusters From Bristol-Myers, AbbVie Losing Exclusivity

Of the $17 billion in annual sales that will be lost to copycat drugs this year, a Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. ( BMY, Financial) cancer medication is in line to take the biggest hit.

The assault on the company’s $12 billion treatment Revlimid appears to be only weeks away. Bristol-Myers faces the biggest loss of exclusivity since Pfizer Inc. ( PFE, Financial) lost patent protection on Lipitor, which crested at $13 billion in annual sales. In February, the Sandoz unit of Novartis ( NVS, Financial) and privately held Stada Arzneimittel announced their generic versions of Revlimid have been introduced in Europe, and generics are scheduled for the U.S. this month. Bristol expects sales to drop between $2 billion and $2.5 billion each year going forward.

Bristol and Revlimid’s record will likely be usurped next year when the best-selling drug in history, AbbVie Inc.’s ( ABBV, Financial) Humira at near $20 billion annually, faces competition from biosimilars, according to an article in FiercePharma.

The pain Bristol-Myers suffers will be compounded by the loss of exclusivity for its chemotherapy medication Abraxane, which accounted for nearly $900 million in U.S. sales in 2021.

Bristol sought to calm investors in January when it said it has several meds that will step into the breach, including blood thinner Eliquis and immuno-oncology stars Opdivo and Yervoy, which are expected to generate $8 billion to $10 billion in sales annually, CEO Giovanni Caforio said. The company also thinks recent and planned launches will rake in an additional $10 billion to $13 billion in annual revenue.

The news gets worse for AbbVie, too. The company is losing patent protection in the U.S. on two eye drugs this year. Restasis, a drug inherited in its Allergan buyout, is facing new copycats from Viatris Inc. ( VTRS, Financial), which got the Food and Drug Administration's approval last month for its generic version. Combigan, another former Allergan med, loses patent protection next month.

If misery loves company, Bristol and AbbVie have plenty of bedfellows. Other top-selling drugs that will face copycats include Eli Lilly and Co.’s ( LLY, Financial) blockbuster cancer med Alimta, Belgium UCB SA’s (UCB.BR) seizure drug Vimpat, Roche’s ( RHHBY, Financial) eye drug Lucentis and the cancer drug Velcade from Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( TAK, Financial).

Others losing exclusivity on key medications include Endo International’s ( ENDP, Financial) Vasostrict for diabetes with 2021 sales of $901 million and Boehringer Ingelheim’s heart treatment Pradaxa, which scored estimated U.S. sales of $550 million last year.