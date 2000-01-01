Value Investing Can Weather Stagflation Storms 

With inflation rising first from the Covid-19 pandemic and then from Russia’s attack on Ukraine, worries of stagflation are surfacing.

Those who are members of generation X and the baby boom generation may remember stagflation from the 1970s, but the term may be foreign to younger investors. In case stagflation does rear its head, it’s good to have a strategy for investing.

What is stagflation?

Economies that have hit peak growth and are seeing sharp increases in the prices consumers pay for products such as food and fuel are said to be in a stagflation environment.

The term first surfaced in the 1970s, when an oil crisis sparked out-of-control inflation and high unemployment rates.

Some, including Diane Swonk, chief economist for Grant Thornton LLP, say seeing inflation after a long absence is bringing a revival of the term that’s not accurate for today’s economy. Though the conditions aren’t like the inflationary period of the 1970s, it’s important to understand how inflation and stagflation affect investing.

What’s the difference between inflation and stagflation?

While inflation and stagflation both are defined in part with rising prices and decreases in the value of currency, inflation can be seen in rapidly growing economies. Stagflation is a one-two punch to consumers since they’re hit with rising prices and higher unemployment.

Conditions now aren’t the stagflation some of us experienced in the 1970s. However, the rise of oil prices due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could slow the post-pandemic economic recovery, leaving the American economy and the economies of other countries in a potential stagflation situation.

Value investing in a stagflation environment

Value investors aren’t frightened of volatility because they tend to stick to their long-term investment strategy. If we do see stagflation conditions in 2022, value investors may want to consider opportunities for gains over the long term with these financial moves.

Dollar-cost averaging

Value investors should continue dollar-cost averaging, or investing a set amount each month according to their long-term asset allocation plans for value investing. Instead of timing the market, dollar-cost averaging lets investors get lower share prices over time. During volatility, there are value stocks at bargain prices on days when the overall market is lower.

Stay away from bonds

Generally, the most profitable times to invest in bonds is when the economy is moving from a period of high inflation to a period of lower inflation. What we have now is the exact opposite of that, so hedging with bonds won’t be profitable right now. Interest rates are likely to rise, so bond funds and bond exchange-traded funds are not going to be in demand.

Be cautious with REITs

Real estate investment trusts might be on shaky ground right now. With rising interest rates and a possible housing bubble in the U.S., real estate could be in for a fall. Commercial real estate is also a risky bet as there are still plenty of employees working from home and ordering online instead of shopping in person.

An exception to this might be REITs that invest in warehouse space, but even then, supply chain issues might make this risky as well.

Consider new investment sectors

Value investors may want to think about adding shares of value stocks from sectors they may not have included in their portfolios before.

Economic instability or stagflation might have consumers cutting back on spending in some areas, but they’ll still need to keep the lights on. Families will still need to buy groceries and gas up their cars. Stocks in retailers such as Walmart ( WMT, Financial), Dollar General ( DG, Financial) and Costco ( COST, Financial) may rise since consumers may boost their sales.

Utility stocks and fuel-related stocks may also do well since consumers will still have to drive to some locations. Health care stocks may do well since medical care will still be needed in troubled economic times.

ETFs such as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ( XLP, Financial), Vanguard Utilities ETF ( VPU, Financial), Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF ( PXE, Financial) and Health Care Select Sector SPDR ( XLV, Financial) can be ways for value investors to get diversification in sectors of must-haves for consumers. These have the advantages of low fees, liquidity and share prices that allow diversified exposure to a sector at a more affordable price than if an investor were to buy shares of individual companies instead.