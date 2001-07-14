Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ)

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Core Scientific, Inc. ("Core Scientific" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CORZ). Investors who purchased Core Scientific securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fcorz.

The investigation concerns whether Core Scientific and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On March 3, 2022, Culper Research published an article alleging that Core Scientific "has wildly oversold both its mining and hosting businesses, which it cobbled together in a series of questionable transactions before dumping onto the market via SPAC." The report continued to state, "On Monday, Core disclosed that its board waived the 180-day lockup on over 282 million shares, making them free to be dumped just 5 trading days from today. We believe this shows insiders have abandoned any pretense of care for minority shareholders.” Following this news, Core Scientific stock dropped over 8% during intraday trading on March 3, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Core Scientific shares, you can assist this investigation by contacting Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

