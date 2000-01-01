Paul Tudor Jones Boosts 4 Holdings in 4th Quarter

Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment Group, disclosed in a regulatory 13F filing that its top trades during the fourth quarter of 2021 included boosts to his firm’s holdings of IHS Markit Ltd. ( INFO, Financial), Nuance Communications Inc. ( NUAN, Financial), Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) and Vonage Holdings Corp. ( VG, Financial). The firm also exited its position in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF ( SPY, Financial) and dissolved its holding of Kansas City Southern due to the company’s merger with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. ( CP, Financial).

The Boston-based firm seeks long-term capital appreciation through model-driven and systematic investment approaches. The firm believes that innovation, research and development across various strategies can help bolster its competitive edge.

As of December 2021, the firm’s $5.98 billion 13F equity portfolio contains 2,301 stocks with a quarterly turnover of 45%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are technology, financial services, industrials and consumer cyclical, representing 25.31%, 13.35%, 12.81% and 10.56% of the equity portfolio.

IHS Markit

The firm added 1,210,370 shares of IHS Markit ( INFO, Financial), expanding the position by 273.01% and its equity portfolio by 2.69%.

Shares of IHS Markit averaged $127.61 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.26.

GuruFocus ranks the U.K.-based data analytics company’s profitability 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins that outperform more than 95% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in IHS Markit include George Soros (Trades, Portfolio)’ Soros Fund Management and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)’s GMO.

Nuance Communications

The firm invested in 1,269,538 shares of Nuance Communications ( NUAN, Financial), increasing the position by 49.49% and its equity portfolio by 1.18%.

Shares of Nuance averaged $55.16 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.73.

GuruFocus ranks the Burlington, Massachusetts-based artificial intelligence software company’s financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of a strong Altman Z-score of 6.59 despite interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 90% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings with Nuance include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies.

Apple

Tudor Investment purchased 361,021 shares of Apple ( AAPL, Financial), expanding the position by 403.31% and its equity portfolio by 1.07%.

Shares of Apple averaged $158.61 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.05.

GuruFocus ranks the Cupertino, California-based tech giant’s profitability 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 97% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Apple include Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments.

Vonage

The firm added 3,093,865 shares of Vonage ( VG, Financial), giving the shares 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio.

Shares of Vonage averaged $18.33 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.36.

GuruFocus ranks the Holmdel, New Jersey-based cloud communication service company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of a strong Altman Z-score of 4.21 despite interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF

The fund sold all 305,273 shares of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF ( SPY, Financial), trimming 2.13% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $458.13 during the fourth quarter.

According to the State Street Global Advisors website, the exchange-traded fund seeks to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 index. On Tuesday, the index closed at 4,170.70, down 30.39 points from the previous close of 4,201.09.

Kansas City Southern

The fund dissolved all 407,194 shares of Kansas City Southern following the company’s merger with Canadian Pacific ( CP, Financial), impacting the equity portfolio by -1.79%.

Shares of Canadian Pacific traded around $76.53, showing the stock is modestly overvalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.25.

GuruFocus ranks Canadian Pacific’s profitability 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that top more than 85% of global competitors.