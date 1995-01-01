 A Mixed to Positive Outlook for Ross Stores

When Ross Stores Inc. ( ROST, Financial) reported its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 results on March 1, it had good news, tempered by a cautious short-term outlook.

For the full fiscal year, which ended on Jan. 29, sales grew 18%, while earnings went up 5.87%. Comparable store sales jumped 13%.

In the fourth quarter, sales increased, but net income shrank. Why? Because the discount retailer that operates Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS encountered external forces that caused bleeding on the bottom line.

CEO Barbara Rentler commented in the fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 news release:

“We achieved strong sales results in the fourth quarter despite the negative impact from both the surge in Omicron cases during the peak holiday selling period and continued supply chain congestion…. Fourth quarter operating margin of 9.8% was down from 13.3% in 2019 mainly due to ongoing headwinds from higher freight, wages, and COVID-related costs.”

Transportation

For several months late last year, we heard a great deal about transportation, or the lack thereof. Omicron (and preceding varieties of Covid-19) took out substantial numbers of people in the industry, particularly truck drivers. Some were lost temporarily, some permanently, but it all affected freight systems.

You will recall the concerns about Christmas goods making it to American shores and subsequently on to distribution points or retail facilities. That slowdown also affected the clothing industry, which depends on products from China and elsewhere in Asia.

Since the bottlenecks haven’t completely disappeared, Ross management expects the first half of 2022 will be relatively flat. However, it expects the second half to pick up, presumably as the supply chain headwinds ease.

Inflation

Inflation is affecting several aspects of the company’s operations. It affects wage costs, as its employees will expect higher pay to offset the higher prices they face at the gas pump, grocery store and elsewhere.

But the biggest effect will likely be higher costs for transportation, especially ocean freight. With the Russia-Ukraine war heating up, fuel prices will likely rise even more, and those costs will be passed on to shippers and, eventually, customers.

Comparisons with 2021

Ross executives warned in the conference call that comparisons with the first half of 2021 might be challenging. That’s because last year’s government stimulus and the lifting of pandemic restrictions led to what they called “extraordinary” sales gains in spring 2021.

On the positive side

The company’s competitors all feel the same pressures as Ross and dd’s DISCOUNTS, and that may give the company at least a temporary competitive advantage.

Group President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Hartshorn noted during the earnings call:

“In general, I’d say the consumer seems to be healthy coming into the year, given higher wages and savings. But obviously, with this level of inflation, throughout the economy, they’re going to have to make choices how and where they spend their money, and it’s highly likely the consumer will be seeking value, and that would be positive for us.”

During the call, Rentler was asked what the company meant by value and she replied, “What is value to a Ross customer? The difference between Ross prices and the prices of mainstream retail.”

Outlook

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Adam Orvos offered a full-year outlook:

“Comparable store sales for the 52 weeks ending Jan. 28, 2023, are planned to be flat to up 3% versus a 13% gain in 2021. Earnings per share for 2022 are projected to be $4.71 to $5.12 compared to $4.87 in 2021. This reflects our expectation for sales and profitability to improve as we move through the year given the substantial cost increases we incurred in the fall of 2021.”

In the fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 news release, Rentler gave investors good news:

“Given consumers’ increased focus on value and convenience, we have seen favorable sales trends in both our new and in-fill market stores. As a result, along with the large number of retail closures and bankruptcies over the last several years, we now believe that Ross Dress for Less can expand to about 2,900 locations, up from our prior target of 2,400, and that dd’s DISCOUNTS can eventually become a chain of approximately 700 stores, versus our previous projection of 600. This represents an overall 20% increase in our forecasted potential to 3,600 stores, providing substantial runway for expansion relative to our year-end store count of 1,923 locations.”

She continued:

“Looking at 2023 and beyond, we are targeting a return to double-digit earnings per share growth, driven by a combination of same store sales gains, operating margin improvement, accelerated new store openings, and our ongoing stock repurchase program.”

2022 is expected to deliver earnings per share of $4.71 to $5.12 compared to $4.87 in 2021.

Dividends and repurchases

To show its confidence, the company also announced it had increased the quarterly cash dividend by 9% to 31 cents per share.

With that came an updated share repurchase authorization, with approval to spend up to $1.9 billion on buybacks over the next two years. Last year, it spent $650 million to repurchase its own stock.

About Ross Stores

The retailer has a good financial strength rating at GuruFocus, earning a 7 out of 10 rating. That includes a healthy interest coverage ratio of 31.12 and a 9 out of 9 Piotroski F-Score. The same holds for its ROIC versus WACC ratio; the return on invested capital is 26.55% versus a weighted average cost of capital of 7.72%.

Profitability is very good, with a 9 out of 10 rating. Its margins are among the highest in the retail-cyclical industry, and its return on equity is better than almost 94% of all peers and competitors.

Its valuation is also attractive, as defined by the GF Value Line chart:

Eight of the gurus had positions at the end of 2021.

Conclusion

Existing investors in Ross Stores have good reasons to continue holding, as the fundamentals remain strong. This year’s quarterly results may not look good in year-over-year comparisons, but as we’ve noted, 2021 was an “extraordinary” year.

Investors who have been considering the company might find this a good time to take another look because its current valuation is low.

The share price should rebound strongly if the company can begin delivering double-digit earnings per share growth in late 2022 or early 2023.