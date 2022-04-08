Tango Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data on TNG908, USP1 Inhibitor Program and Discovery Platform in Three Abstracts Accepted at AACR 2022 Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. ( TNGX), a biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, today announced that three abstracts have been selected for presentation as posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting, taking place from April 8-13, 2022, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, and online.



Details on Tango’s presentations at the AACR 2022 Annual Meeting as follows:

Poster Title: TNG908 is an MTAPnull-selective PRMT5 inhibitor that drives tumor regressions in MTAP-deleted xenograft models across multiple histologies

Abstract #: 3941

e-Poster Date and Time: Available Friday, April 8, 2022, 1:00 PM ET

In-Person Session Date and Time: Emerging New Anticancer Agents; Poster Section 22; Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 9 – 12:30 PM CT

Poster Title: USP1 inhibitor synthetic lethality in BRCA1-mutant cancer is driven by PCNA ubiquitination

Abstract #: 2603

e-Poster Date and Time: Available Friday, April 8, 2022 1:00 PM ET

In-person Session Date and Time: DNA Damage Response and Repair; Poster Section 22; Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 9 – 12:30 PM CT

Poster Title: UMIBB: A novel nonparametric Bayesian method improves robustness and sensitivity of analysis in pooled CRISPR-Cas9 screens leveraging unique molecular identifiers

Abstract #:1224

e-Poster Date and Time: Available Friday, April 8, 2022 1:00 PM ET

In-person Session Date and Time: New Algorithms and Tools for Data Analysis; Section 29; Monday, April 11, 2022, 9 – 12:30 PM CT

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. This includes expanding the universe of precision oncology targets into novel areas such as tumor suppressor gene loss and their contribution to the ability of cancer cells to evade immune cell killing. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, Tango’s future operating performance, goals, the anticipated benefits of therapies and combination therapies (that include a Tango pipeline product), expectations, beliefs and development objectives for Tango’s product pipeline. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “goal”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. For example, statements concerning the following include or constitute forward-looking statements: anticipated benefits of Tango’s products, including TNG908 and its USP1 inhibitor; TNG908 can drive tumor regression in cancer cells and patients; the clinical benefits that may be realized by Tango’s synthetic lethality platform and CRISPR screening tools; ; and the expected timing of: (i) development candidate declaration for certain targets, (ii) initiating IND-enabling studies; (iii) filing INDs and (iv) clinical trial initiation. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Tango and its management are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: benefits of product candidates seen in pre-clinical analyses may not be evident when tested in clinical trials; the benefits of Tango pipeline products and potential combination therapies that are seen in pre-clinical experiments may not be present in clinical trials or in use commercially or may not be safe and/or effective in humans (and Tango or a third-party may not be able to obtain approval or commercial sales of any monotherapy combination therapies);Tango has limited experience with conducting clinical trials and may not be able to commence the clinical trial when expected and may not generate results in the anticipated timeframe (or at all); Tango has a limited operating history and has not generated any revenue to date from drug sales, and may never become profitable; the Company may not be able to identify development candidates on the schedule it anticipates due to technical, financial or other reasons; the Company may not be able to file IND for development candidates on time, or at all, due to technical or financial reasons or otherwise, the Company may utilize cash resources more quickly than anticipated; Tango will need to raise capital in the future and if we are unable to raise capital when needed or on attractive terms, we would be forced to delay, scale back or discontinue some of our development programs or future commercialization efforts; we may be unable to advance our preclinical development programs into and through the clinic for safety or efficacy reasons or commercialize our product candidates or we may experience significant delays in doing so as a result of factors beyond Tango’s control; Tango’s approach to the discovery and development of product candidates is novel and unproven, which makes it difficult to predict the time, cost of development, and likelihood of successfully developing any products; Tango may not identify or discover additional product candidates or may expend limited resources to pursue a particular product candidate or indication and fail to capitalize on product candidates or indications that may be more profitable or for which there is a greater likelihood of success; our products candidates may cause adverse or other undesirable side effects that could, among other things, delay or prevent regulatory approval; our dependence on third parties for conducting clinical trials and producing drug product; our ability to obtain and maintain patent and other intellectual property protection for our technology and product candidates or the scope of intellectual property protection obtained is not sufficiently broad; and delays and other impacts on product development and clinical trials from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in Tango’s filings with the SEC, including the risk factors referenced in Tango’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 9, 2021. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this presentation, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Tango specifically disclaims any duty to update these forward-looking statements.



Investor Contact:

Sam Martin/Michael Barron

Argot Partners

[email protected]

Media Contact: