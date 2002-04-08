Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in March and April 2022

DENVER, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) ( IONM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring (“IONM”) and remote neurology services, announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in March and April 2022:



34th Annual ROTH Conference on March 13-15, 2022. One of the largest conferences in the nation for small-cap companies, approximately 550 participating companies and over 5,000 attendees are expected to attend. Assure’s executive chairman and CEO John Farlinger is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on March 15th at 11:00 a.m. ET. Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Register for the webcast here: Roth Conference Webinar Registration

Sidoti Spring Small Cap Virtual Conference on March 23-24, 2022. The event features high quality small-cap and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Assure’s executive chairman and CEO John Farlinger is scheduled to present on March 23rd at 4:00 p.m. ET. Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Register for the webcast here: Sidoti Conference Webinar Registration

AlphaNorth Capital Investment Conference on March 25-27, 2022. The event introduces growth-stage companies in the technology and healthcare sectors to active top-level capital finance individuals at scheduled in-person one-on-one meetings.

Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference on April 5-7, 2022. The event will feature over 60 participating companies across industries including technology, healthcare, consumer, industrials and financial services. Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. To arrange a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register at www.lythampartners.com/spring2022invreg.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a best-in-class provider of outsourced intraoperative neuromonitoring and remote neurology services. The Company delivers a turnkey suite of clinical and operational services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures that place the nervous system at risk including neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic and ear, nose and throat surgeries. Assure employs highly trained technologists that provide a direct point of contact in the operating room. Physicians employed through Assure subsidiaries simultaneously monitor the functional integrity of patients’ neural structures throughout the procedure communicating in real-time with the surgeon and technologist. Accredited by The Joint Commission, Assure’s mission is to provide exceptional surgical care and a positive patient experience. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to comments with respect to: expectations with respect to the Company’s growth and development. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations and business, its remote neurology business, and economic activity in general; and risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2021, and available on the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Except as required by law, Assure does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

