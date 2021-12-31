Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Canadian Pacific Railway, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Duke Energy Corp, U.S. Bancorp,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Canadian Pacific Railway, Qualcomm Inc, Tesla Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Duke Energy Corp, U.S. Bancorp, , Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bartlett & Co. LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bartlett & Co. LLC owns 400 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bartlett & Co. LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bartlett+%26+co.+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,966,188 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 975,388 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 63,238 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 936,279 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.38% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 584,464 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Byline Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 134,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.32 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 104,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $25.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 93,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinat. The purchase prices were between $26.04 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $60.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 50.38%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $146.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 936,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 486332.86%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 340,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 507.09%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $150.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 131,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 354.33%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $824.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 298.47%. The purchase prices were between $125.95 and $129.19, with an estimated average price of $127.48. The stock is now traded at around $129.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 80,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 102.79%. The purchase prices were between $110.01 and $126.18, with an estimated average price of $118.27. The stock is now traded at around $119.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 114,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Piper Sandler Cos. The sale prices were between $144.98 and $190.39, with an estimated average price of $170.71.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.99 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $32.92.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Neogen Corp. The sale prices were between $39.35 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $50.14 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.14.

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 61.14%. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $105.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Bartlett & Co. LLC still held 224,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 98.07%. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Bartlett & Co. LLC still held 11,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 87.84%. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $478025.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Bartlett & Co. LLC still held 9 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 37.88%. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Bartlett & Co. LLC still held 657,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 54.08%. The sale prices were between $37.74 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $38.39. The stock is now traded at around $35.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Bartlett & Co. LLC still held 47,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 55.25%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Bartlett & Co. LLC still held 71,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.