Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Canadian Pacific Railway, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Duke Energy Corp, U.S. Bancorp,

- New Purchases: BY, FITBI.PFD, PNCPP.PFD, VUSB, PRS, CRSP, EXPE, MAC, IYC, GLD, BCM, BILL, CHH, CM, SCHWPD.PFD, AYI, ACEL, CKPT, GDVPG.PFD, CTIC, SPLK, AMPE, TAK, VNO, OSBC, LYTS, ITI,
- Added Positions: PG, CP, QCOM, PEP, TSLA, TIP, CINF, MA, AAPL, YUM, AMZN, PSA, IJR, SPGI, IEFA, JNJ, FB, AGG, SHYG, TFC, CMCSA, UNH, VMC, YUMC, VCIT, VNQ, INTC, LH, MRK, NVDA, CRM, SWK, DIS, IYW, VCSH, MMM, ALL, AVY, BAC, CSX, CNI, CME, LLY, FDX, GE, HUBB, IEX, ICE, PH, SHW, SBUX, TGT, NUO, ZTS, DNLI, IGSB, FNDX, IEMG, IJH, IVV, IWP, IWS, IYJ, JPST, MUB, QQQ, VMBS, VTI, VTIP, PLD, ADBE, A, MO, AEP, AJG, BK, BA, CERN, CI, C, CLX, KO, GLW, D, DCI, DD, EW, EL, FISV, GPC, GS, LHX, HPQ, HON, INTU, SJM, MAR, MCK, MCHP, MU, MS, VTRS, OHI, BKNG, SHEL, SHEL, SO, LUV, SYK, WFC, NBH, NAC, DFS, V, PM, CHTR, GM, FOCS, DOW, DKNG, DIA, DVY, EAGG, EEM, ESGD, ESGV, FLOT, IBB, IWR, IYH, JNK, MBB, MINT, SCHE, SCHM, SMB, SPY, SUSB, VIG, VO,
- Reduced Positions: DUK, USB, BRK.A, VZ, BRK.B, BMY, T, LOW, PFF, FIS, FITB, MCD, VOO, PFE, NVS, ABBV, LMT, SCHF, KMB, SCZ, GD, DEO, CVX, VXF, IWF, IWB, IVW, VWO, IVE, ITOT, EFA, IWN, EEMV, IGIB, BOND, BNDX, BND, OTIS, VYM, CARR, SCHD, VB, VEA, SCHX, VSS, SCHV, SCHG, VYMI, VT, VV, SCHA, VTEB, VUG, LQD, IYM, IWO, IWM, EOG, NTRS, MDT, MLM, MMC, MTB, MDLZ, GILD, RE, ETN, ORCL, DOV, STZ, CSCO, CTAS, CVS, BF.B, BLK, ADP, APD, GWW, SHOP, PSX, MPC, BX, RNP, BHK, DNP, WBA, WMT, PYPL, VFC, RTX, UL, TXN, SYY, TRV, SWKS, SIVB,
- Sold Out: KSU, PIPR, SRCE, ABB, AGCO, ALE, ANF, AKR, ACCO, AMD, AEG, AFL, ADC, AIN, LNT, MDRX, DOX, AEE, AMX, AFG, AIG, AMP, ABC, APH, NLY, AMAT, WTRG, ADM, AZPN, AGO, AZN, ATO, AVA, BASFY, BCE, BHP, BP, BIDU, BMO, OZK, GOLD, BBY, BIIB, SAM, BSX, BC, CTRA, CPT, CPB, CNQ, KMX, CSL, CCL, CATY, CNC, CRL, CHKP, CHE, CHD, CTXS, TPR, CGNX, CNS, FIX, CAG, CNMD, INGR, CR, CACC, CCI, CMI, XRAY, DRI, ATGE, DVN, DLR, DLTR, LCII, DRE, SSP, EWBC, EGP, DISH, ESLT, EA, EBF, NPO, EPD, EPR, EQT, EQR, EXC, FNMA, AGM, FRT, FNF, FFBC, FMX, F, BEN, FCX, IT, GNTX, GSK, GPN, FUL, HSBC, HOG, HIG, HAS, WELL, EHC, HL, HP, HSIC, HRC, HFC, HMC, HST, HUM, HUN, HURN, ING, IDA, IDXX, IP, IPG, J, JW.A, JLL, KLAC, KCLI, KEY, KNX, LCNB, LKQ, LTC, LRCX, STRM, LEG, LECO, LNC, LFUS, MDC, MDU, MGEE, MGM, MKSI, MMP, MANT, MKTX, MTZ, MPW, VIVO, MET, MSTR, MIDD, MSA, TAP, MPWR, VXRT, NBTB, NCR, NEOG, NFLX, NI, NDSN, JWN, ES, NOC, NWN, NWE, NUE, ORLY, OGE, OXY, ODP, OMC, PCG, PPL, PKG, PZZA, PAYX, PKI, PHG, PNW, PLXS, NTR, PFG, PGR, PB, PRU, PUBGY, DGX, RPM, RJF, O, RGS, RIO, WRK, ROP, ROST, RY, RCL, SBAC, SEIC, SAFT, SNY, SLB, SMG, SEE, SRE, SXT, SIEGY, WPM, SPG, SIRI, SKX, SNA, SM, STT, BH, SRCL, STE, STRL, SUI, SNPS, TSM, TDY, TDS, TEVA, TXRH, TKR, TD, TTE, TM, TSCO, TSN, UGI, UBSI, UNFI, UTHR, UNM, VLO, VOD, WPC, WRB, WAB, WAFD, WASH, WSO, WSBC, WHR, WMB, WSM, KTOS, XEL, ZBRA, EBAY, RINO, FTS, ZIVO, ET, RDS.B, BKN, HQH, USA, TSI, MCR, TDF, MYI, MNP, MVT, NQP, VKQ, MVF, PPT, RQI, JPS, EHI, EVV, NZF, NAD, NVG, NEA, AVK, BFK, PTY, HYT, BLW, WIW, ETV, QRTEA, TNL, HBI, LDOS, EXG, LBTYK, BTZ, BR, JAZZ, TEL, LULU, ETJ, G, VMW, TDC, ULTA, FRHLF, HI, KDP, ERII, DISCK, JBT, GPDNF, BUD, SEM, ADUS, AVGO, H, BEEM, FTNT, VRSK, ARI, NSRGF, DG, CVE, CIT, TRNO, FIBK, SSNC, SIX, POAHY, LMPMY, TRGP, FRC, FLT, UNRV, HCA, HII, MOS, TMDI, VAC, ZNGA, POST, FANG, FEI, CONE, HASI, IQV, COTY, BLUE, NWSA, SAIC, GLPI, ALLY, KN, IVT, PCTY, PAHC, FSK, SFBS, AY, NEP, BABA, ACB, TSQ, CDK, HUBS, AVNS, BST, LBRDK, STOR, NEWR, JRVR, QRVO, BOX, TLRY, TLRY, KRNT, WING, CABO, ENR, LILA, KHC, FCPT, BATRK, LSXMK, USFD, BBU, FTV, GOLF, CNDT, HWM, VREX, HLNE, IR, JHG, JBGS, BHF, MDB, NVT, LEVL, DOCU, CHX, BH.A, TRTN, WH, GSKY, BE, REZI, DELL, SWAV, FOXA, LYFT, ALC, ZM, BYND, KTB, IHRT, CTVA, CRWD, FVRR, CHWY, PTON, SPT, ARNC, IAC, RKT, CVMCA, PLTR, VNT, ABNB, OGN, VMEO, DOCS, BAMR, SLVM, AMLP, ARKG, ARKK, BIL, BIV, BLV, BOTZ, BSCM, CGW, CRBN, CWB, CWI, DBEF, DFAS, DFIV, DLN, DON, EFG, EMB, ESGE, ESGU, EWH, EWJ, EWM, EWS, EXT, FDN, FEX, FIW, FNDE, FTEC, FXH, FXO, GOVT, GSIE, GUNR, GYLD, HACK, HDV, HYG, HYS, ICF, ICLN, IDU, IDV, IEF, IGM, IHE, IJT, INFL, ITA, ITB, ITM, IUSB, IUSG, IUSV, IYE, JKD, KRE, LIT, MDYG, MDYV, MTUM, MUNI, OUNZ, PBW, PCEF, PDP, PGX, PHO, PJP, PKW, POTX, PRF, PSCT, PVI, PWZ, PZA, QCLN, QUAL, RXL, RZG, SCHC, SCHP, SCHR, SDOG, SHM, SLYV, SMH, SPD, SPDW, SPIB, SPMD, SPSB, SPSM, SPTM, SPTS, SPYC, SPYG, SPYV, SUB, TDIV, TFI, TLT, USCI, USMV, VHT, VIOO, VNM, VNQI, VOT, VTV, VXUS, XLC, XLE, XLI, XLRE, XLU, XSOE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bartlett & Co. LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,966,188 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 975,388 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 63,238 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 936,279 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.38%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 584,464 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Byline Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 134,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBI.PFD)
Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.32 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 104,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNCPP.PFD)
Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $25.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 93,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinat (PRS)
Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinat. The purchase prices were between $26.04 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $60.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 50.38%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $146.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 936,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 486332.86%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 340,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 507.09%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $150.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 131,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 354.33%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $824.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 298.47%. The purchase prices were between $125.95 and $129.19, with an estimated average price of $127.48. The stock is now traded at around $129.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 80,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)
Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 102.79%. The purchase prices were between $110.01 and $126.18, with an estimated average price of $118.27. The stock is now traded at around $119.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 114,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR)
Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Piper Sandler Cos. The sale prices were between $144.98 and $190.39, with an estimated average price of $170.71.Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.99 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $32.92.Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)
Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $175.95.Sold Out: Neogen Corp (NEOG)
Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Neogen Corp. The sale prices were between $39.35 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $42.82.Sold Out: BCE Inc (BCE)
Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $50.14 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.14.Reduced: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 61.14%. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $105.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Bartlett & Co. LLC still held 224,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 98.07%. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Bartlett & Co. LLC still held 11,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 87.84%. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $478025.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Bartlett & Co. LLC still held 9 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 37.88%. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Bartlett & Co. LLC still held 657,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 54.08%. The sale prices were between $37.74 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $38.39. The stock is now traded at around $35.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Bartlett & Co. LLC still held 47,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 55.25%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Bartlett & Co. LLC still held 71,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.
