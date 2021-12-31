Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Arvest Trust Co N A Buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Biogen Inc, Helmerich & Payne Inc, American Express Co

Rogers, AR, based Investment company Arvest Trust Co N A (Current Portfolio) buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, sells Biogen Inc, Helmerich & Payne Inc, American Express Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arvest Trust Co N A. As of 2021Q4, Arvest Trust Co N A owns 146 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ARVEST TRUST CO N A
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 2,567,853 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.37%
  2. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 298,350 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 189,035 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 922,472 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1136.97%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 321,476 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Arvest Trust Co N A initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $460.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.95%. The holding were 298,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Arvest Trust Co N A initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $418.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 189,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (TPYP)

Arvest Trust Co N A initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 1,842,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM)

Arvest Trust Co N A initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.03, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $32.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 1,011,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Arvest Trust Co N A initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $210.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 132,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Arvest Trust Co N A initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $490.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 51,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Arvest Trust Co N A added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 129.37%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $67.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 2,567,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Arvest Trust Co N A added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1136.97%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 922,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Arvest Trust Co N A added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1915.39%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $323.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 90,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Arvest Trust Co N A added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 73.43%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $416.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 138,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Arvest Trust Co N A added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 3186.58%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $183.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 94,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Arvest Trust Co N A added to a holding in eBay Inc by 34.73%. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 220,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Arvest Trust Co N A sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Sold Out: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)

Arvest Trust Co N A sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $34.88, with an estimated average price of $28.38.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Arvest Trust Co N A sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Arvest Trust Co N A sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Arvest Trust Co N A sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Arvest Trust Co N A sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.



