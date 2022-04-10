Cogent Biosciences Announces Upcoming Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. ( COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the publication of two abstracts for its upcoming poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The meeting will be hosted April 8-13, 2022 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.



The first poster presentation will highlight new nonclinical data on the unique properties of bezuclastinib that differentiate it from other KIT inhibitors. Bezuclastinib is currently under clinical investigation in Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis (NCT04996875), Nonadvanced Systemic Mastocytosis (NCT05186753), and imatinib-resistant Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) (NCT05208047). A second poster presentation will reveal in vitro and in vivo characteristics of a novel series of FGFR inhibitors with potency against clinically relevant mutations.

Details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Number: 147

Title: Bezuclastinib is a differentiated KIT inhibitor that exhibits unique selectivity to KIT A-loop mutations, minimal brain penetration, and favorable pharmacokinetic properties in preclinical models

Session Category: Molecular/Cellular Biology and Genetics

Session Title: Kinases and Phosphatases

Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 1:30 – 5:00PM CT

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 8

Abstract Number: 167

Title: Pre-clinical characterization of a novel series of FGFR2 selective inhibitors with potency against clinically relevant mutations

Session Category: Molecular/Cellular Biology and Genetics

Session Title: Kinases and Phosphatases

Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 1:30 – 5:00PM CT

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 8

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition to bezuclastinib, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases. Cogent Biosciences is based in Cambridge, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: Twitter and LinkedIn. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

