BrainChip Continues Expansion with Sales Partnerships in New Geographic Markets

BrainChip+Holdings+Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced new sales partnerships in Europe and Israel that will further expand the commercial reach of its Akida™ neuromorphic computing platforms.

The company has partnered with Eastronics, a large, high-tech distributor in Israel, and SalesLink, a European technology solutions provider, to optimize local market sales throughout the EMEA. These relationships serve as a gateway for introducing Akida technology to customers looking to leverage BrainChip’s IP across a wide range of applications – from industrial IoT, cybersecurity, and autonomous vehicles to smart sensors that can detect and act on visual features, sound, touch, smell, and taste.

Eastronics employs a large group of highly experienced sales and professional application engineers from diverse backgrounds and disciplines, supporting demand creation / design-in activities from the early stage of a project’s definition until production. Eastronics is ideally suited to benefit BrainChip’s global expansion in terms of customer presence and broad reach, from vertical such as medical, military, and industrial IoT markets, in the Israeli territory.

Founded in 2006 with the charter of providing the most-effective, local channel into semiconductor and automotive markets, SalesLink has a broad reach that will be instrumental in building of BrainChip’s ecosystem and the go-to-market IP licensing plan in the Central Europe region.

“Partnerships with region and domain-focused sales organizations like Eastronics and SalesLink extend our reach to meaningful geographies and commercial opportunity,” said Sean Hehir, BrainChip CEO. “We look forward to working closely with Eastronics and SalesLink, as well as developing relationships with other organizations in key territories, as we continue to deploy our commercialization plan for our revolutionary technology.”

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.twitter.com%2FBrainChip_inc+%0A

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2F7792006

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005432/en/