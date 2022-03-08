Gritstone Announces Three Presentations for Tumor-Specific Neoantigen (TSNA) Oncology Programs, GRANITE and SLATE, at the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

-- Oral presentation to discuss how translational immunology data enabled iterative development of an optimized, KRAS-specific version of “off-the shelf” vaccine candidate; the optimized version is now in Phase 2 testing for solid tumor patients --

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next generation cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, today announced three abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, taking place April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. In the poster presentations, Gritstone representatives will review data from individualized neoantigen program, GRANITE, and the “off-the-shelf" neoantigen vaccine program, SLATE. In the oral presentation, Christine D Palmer, PhD will discuss how immunodominant human T cell responses to tumor specific neoantigens presented by the same HLA in a first-generation construct informed development of a second-generation candidate that exhibits immunogenic superiority over version 1 in preclinical models within SLATE. This optimized candidate, SLATE-KRAS, exclusively includes KRASmut epitopes and is now in Phase 2 testing in solid tumor patients.

Abstracts associated with these presentations are now available on the conference website. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation Details

Abstract 3578: Optimization of shared neoantigen vaccine design to increase vaccine potency: From bench to bedside and back

Date/Time: Tuesday Apr 12, 2022, 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM ET

Session: Clinical Research Excluding Trials; Resistance Mechanisms & New Advances in Immunotherapeutics

Presenter: Christine D Palmer, PhD

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Theater B

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract 4149: Lower doses of self-amplifying mRNA drive superior neoantigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses in cancer patients versus high doses

Date/Time: Wednesday Apr 13, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Session: Clinical Research Excluding Trials; Vaccines/Immunomodulatory Agents & Interventions

Presenter: Amy Rappaport, PhD

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 34, Poster Board 13

Abstract 1238: Comprehensive ctDNA monitoring provides early signal of clinical benefit with a novel personalized neoantigen directed immunotherapy for late-stage cancer patients

Date/Time: Monday Apr 11, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Session: Clinical Research Excluding Trials; Biomarkers Predictive of Therapeutic Benefit 1

Presenter: Matthew Davis, PhD

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 30, Poster Board 10

